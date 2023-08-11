Liberatore throws 8 scoreless innings in the Cardinals' 5-2 victory over the Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Matthew Liberatore didn't allow a run in a career-best eight innings, Andrew Knizner and Tommy Edman homered and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-2 on Thursday night.

St. Louis won two of three in the series with Tampa Bay, the AL wild-card leader.

Liberatore (2-4) was part of a January 2020 trade between Tampa Bay and St. Louis that sent 2023 All-Star outfielder Randy Arozarena to the Rays. In his second start since being called up from Triple-A Memphis, Liberatore gave up two hits and had a career-high seven strikeouts as he bids for a fulltime rotation spot.

Liberatore retired his final 14 batters, and received a standing ovation from a large group of Cardinals' fans behind the St. Louis dugout walking off the field after the eighth inning. He picked Wander Franco off second in the fourth after a leadoff single, the last hit the lefty gave up.

The Rays scored twice on two hits, including Franco's RBI triple, against JoJo Romero in the ninth.

Tampa Bay starter Zack Littell (2-3) allowed three runs and seven hits over six innings.

The Rays dropped three game behind AL East-leading Baltimore.

St. Louis Cardinals' Andrew Knizner (7) shakes hands with third base coach Ron 'Pop' Warner (75) after his two-run home run off Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Zack Littell during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

Knizner put the Cardinals up 2-0 in fourth with a two-run shot.

Edman had a ninth-inning solo drive.

St. Louis went ahead 3-0 when Nolan Arenado, who was running on the pitch, scored from first base on Alec Burleson's ground-ball single to center.

Arozarena singled off Liberatore in the first, stole second and third, but was left stranded after Harold Ramírez was thrown out at first by the left-hander after taking a comebacker off the leg.

St. Louis Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar reacts after his leadoff double off Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Zack Littell during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: LF Tyler O’Neill (left knee tightness) went 0 for 4 after missing two games. … RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain) struck out two and allowed a two-run homer for Double-A Springfield against San Antonio. RHP Ryan Helsley (right forearm strain) also gave up a two-run homer in one inning in the same game.

Rays: Tyler Glasnow (back spasms) had the day off after playing catch for three minutes Wednesday and is scheduled to throw on Friday. Manager Kevin Cash hasn’t ruled out Glasnow starting Saturday against Cleveland but added the team will have coverage if the right-hander needs to be scratched.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (3-6) will be looking for his 199th career win Friday night against Kansas City.

Rays: RHP Adam Civale (5-3), acquired from Cleveland at the trade deadline, will face his old team Friday night in his second start and first at home for Tampa Bay. The Guardians will start RHP Xzavion Curry (3-1).