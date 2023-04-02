LI's Logan O'Hoppe hits first MLB homer with Angels

OAKLAND, Calif. — Angels rookie catcher Logan O'Hoppe hit his first big league homer with a three-run drive in the fourth to break up a scoreless game, Mike Trout had a two-run shot the next inning and Shohei Ohtani homered on the next pitch en route to a 6-0 win over the Athletics on Sunday.

With two outs and in his 22nd at-bat, O'Hoppe drove a 1-and-1 fastball from Ken Waldichuk over the wall in left-center, a 391-foot-shot with a 101.5 mph exit velocity.

O'Hoppe — a former St. John the Baptist High School star and Newsday Player of the Year — could be seen smiling and sporting an NBA Golden State straw hat while celebrating in the dugout afterward with Ohtani.

Los Angeles Angels' Logan O'Hoppe, left, is congratulated by teammate Shohei Ohtani (17) after hitting a thee-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, April 2, 2023. Credit: AP/Jed Jacobsohn

O’Hoppe’s six RBIs so far are the most for an Angels catcher in the first three games of the season and also tied for the most by any catcher in the initial three games of a campaign over the last 20 years.

“Holy MOLY,” mother Angela said via text message from back in Sayville after flying a red-eye home from the Bay Area overnight in order to teach school Monday morning.

“O'Hoppe Day,” tweeted the Angels with video of his homer, stealing a line from the catcher's close-knit family in a play off the “Oh Happy Day” church hymn they love. The O'Hoppes even had “O'Hoppe Day” T-shirts made in celebration of O'Hoppe's father Michael achieving remission after he fought for his life and survived non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma from July 2021 through a stem-cell transplant early last year.

O'HOPPE DAY ☀️@logan_ohoppe gets his first home run of his Major League career! pic.twitter.com/SnSU4Hd9GO — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) April 2, 2023

They found “HOPE" on Aug. 2, 2021 — Angela's 50th birthday, the mom shared, from the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center oncology team in New York “that it wasn’t a death sentence” after the original doctor gave Michael 7-to-19 months to live.

“Words can’t describe it. Not too long ago I wasn’t sure if I’d be here," Michael O'Hoppe said by text message Sunday. "I am here and enjoying every minute of it. Beyond grateful.”

Logan O'Hoppe later singled. He is scheduled to catch again in Monday's series opener at Seattle. O’Hoppe, a 23rd-round draft pick by the Phillies in 2018 acquired in a trade last Aug. 2, became the youngest catcher in Angels history to start opening day Thursday at 23 years and 49 days.