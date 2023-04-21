Sayville's Logan O'Hoppe leaves Angels-Yankees game with apparent shoulder injury

Logan O’Hoppe’s return to New York took a turn for the scary on Thursday afternoon when the rookie Angels catcher from Sayville left the Yankees’ 9-3 victory with an apparent shoulder injury in the ninth inning.

O’Hoppe doubled over in pain after swinging and hitting a single against another Long Islander, Yankees reliever Greg Weissert of Bay Shore.

O’Hoppe got up and ran to first, but was still in considerable pain. He was replaced by a pinch runner.

The Angels did not reveal the nature of the injury. O’Hoppe said he expected to be evaluated by doctors over the next few days.

"The hardest part is that you do everything the past year or so so this wouldn't happen,” O’Hoppe told Angels reporters. “But you hope it's nothing too serious."

O’Hoppe, who went 3-for-4 with two RBIs on Thursday, had four hits in seven at-bats in his first series at Yankee Stadium. Overall, the 23-year-old is batting .283 with four home runs, 13 RBIs and an .886 OPS in 16 games. He has become superstar Shohei Ohtani’s personal catcher.

O’Hoppe also felt shoulder pain during a swing on Monday against the Red Sox at Fenway Park, but he stayed in that game.