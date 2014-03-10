Long Island MLB prospect watch

There are currently seven different prospects with roots on Long Island in major league camps this spring training.

Here’s how they’ve fared:

Marcus Stroman, RHP, Blue Jays

Stroman, 22, was born in Medford and selected in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2012 draft out of Duke University (he was also drafted out of Patchogue-Medford High School but chose not to sign at the time). Stroman has pitched five innings (two games) for the Jays this spring, allowing eight hits, two walks and five earned runs (9.00 ERA). He’s also struck out four.

Tom Koehler, RHP, Marlins

Koehler, 27, was born in the Bronx and selected in the 18th round of the 2008 draft out of Stony Brook University. He’s spent parts of two seasons in the majors, posting a 4.41 ERA in 143 innings with Miami in 2013. Koehler has pitched seven innings (three games) for the Marlins this spring, allowing one earned run, four hits and one walk and striking out six.

Sean Nolin, LHP, Blue Jays

Nolin, 24, was born in Seaford and selected in the sixth round of the 2010 draft out of Seaford High School. He made his MLB debut in 2013, starting one game for Toronto. It went poorly – he allowed six runs in 1.1 innings. Nolin has pitched 3.2 innings (three games) for the Jays this spring, allowing two earned runs, two walks and eight hits. He’s struck out four.

Danny Burawa, RHP, Yankees

Burawa, 25, was born in Riverhead and selected in the 12th round of the 2010 draft out of St. John’s University. He also attended Rocky Point High School. Burawa has pitched four innings (four games) for the Yankees this spring, allowing four hits, one walk and one earned run (2.25 ERA). He’s struck out two.

Nicholas Tropeano, RHP, Astros

Tropeano, 23, was born in West Islip and selected in the fifth round of the 2011 draft out of Stony Brook University. Tropeano has pitched two innings (two games) this spring, allowing four hits and an unearned run. He's struck out three batters.

Matt Daley, LHP, Yankees

Daley, 31, attended Garden City High School. He was signed by the Rockies as an amateur free agent in 2004 and hooked on with the Yankees last season, appearing in seven major league games. Daley has thrown 2.2 scoreless innings (three games) in camp, allowing two hits and striking out five.

Steven Matz, LHP, Mets

UPDATE: Matz was optioned to minor league camp on March 10.

Matz, 22, was born in Stony Brook and selected in the second round of the 2009 draft out of Ward Melville High School. He pitched two scoreless innings (two games) for the Mets this spring, allowing two hits and a walk, and striking out five.

Bookmark this post – we’ll update it every few days to reflect the progress (of the prospects.

NOTE: If we’ve missed any local players currently in major league camp, please send me an e-mail at cody.derespina@newsday.com.