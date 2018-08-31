Lorenzo Cain’s homer helps Brewers edge Reds

Lorenzo Cain hit a home run off the top of the leftfield fence in the 11th inning and the visiting Milwaukee Brewers, a day after winning a slugfest that went extras, edged the Cincinnati Reds, 2-1, on Thursday.

NL batting leader Christian Yelich went 0-for-4 with a bases-loaded walk for Milwaukee. On Wednesday night, he went 6-for-6 and hit for the cycle as the Brewers outlasted the Reds, 13-12, in 10 innings.

The Brewers have homered in 22 straight games at Great American Ball Park. It’s the longest streak by any team at the stadium, including the Reds.

Joakim Soria (1-0) allowed a hit with two strikeouts in a scoreless 10th to get the win. Josh Hader pitched the 11th for his 11th save.

Cubs 5, Braves 4: Tommy La Stella hit the first pinch-hit homer of his career against his former team, carrying visiting Chicago in a matchup of NL division leaders.

Chicago stopped off at SunTrust Park for a single game before the start of a regularly scheduled 10-game road trip, making up a contest that was washed out May 17.

La Stella, who got his start with the Braves organization, made it a fruitful layover. After Atlanta went ahead with a three-run fifth, the infielder launched a two-run shot off Mike Foltynewicz.

Cardinals 5, Pirates 0: Harrison Bader and John Gant hit back-to-back home runs, Gant (6-5) pitched into the sixth inning for host St. Louis.

The Cardinals have won 17 of 21 and took their 10th consecutive series, their longest series winning streak since 2009, when they also won 10 in a row.

Indians 5, Twins 3: Jason Kipnis hit a three-run homer that broke a sixth-inning tie for host Cleveland.

The AL Central-leading Indians opened a 14-game lead over second-place Minnesota. The Indians are 31-11 against division opponents, and needed this win to beat the Twins 10-9 in the season series.

Mike Clevinger (10-7) allowed two unearned runs in 6 2/3 innings. The righthander struck out nine and gave up four hits.

Ohtani to return Sunday

Shohei Ohtani is a two-way player again.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia announced he Japanese rookie sensation will start for Los Angeles on Sunday night for the first time since spraining the ulnar collateral ligament in his right pitching elbow nearly three months ago.

Ohtani will make his return on national television against the defending World Series champion Houston Astros. Ohtani has thrown up to 50 pitches in the bullpen as he attempts to work back from the UCL injury that many feared might require Tommy John surgery and keep him out of action through the 2019 season. He’ll be on a limited pitch count . . . The World Series champion Astros have rewarded manager A.J. Hinch with a new contract that extends his run in the dugout through the 2022 season.

The Astros made the announcement Thursday.

Hinch’s contract had been set to expire after this year.

Hinch, 44, guided Houston to its first World Series title last season. The Astros led the AL West by 2 1/2 games over Oakland going into Thursday night’s home game against the Angels.

Hinch took over the Astros in 2015. The ex-major league catcher formerly managed the Arizona Diamondbacks.