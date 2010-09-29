Lowe, Conrad lead Braves past Marlins

The host Braves moved closer to their first playoff berth since 2005, beating the Florida Marlins, 5-1, Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep.

Derek Lowe (16-12) secured his fifth win of September and Brooks Conrad hit a three-run homer.

In its final season under manager Bobby Cox, Atlanta began the day 1 1/2 games ahead of San Diego in the NL wild-card race.

Atlanta (90-69) reached 90 wins for the 15th time in 25 seasons under Cox, 69, who is retiring after the season. The Braves won 14 straight division titles under Cox but have missed the playoffs for four straight seasons. Atlanta closes at home against the Phillies with a three-game series starting Friday.

Morneau to work out

Justin Morneau, who has been out since July 7 because of a concussion, will work out with the Twins today at Target Field. Manager Ron Gardenhire called it "absolutely" the most encouraging news the Twins have received on Morneau in weeks.