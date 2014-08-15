Manny, Bryant win power struggle vs. Reynolds, Las Vegas 51s
An overview of the Mets minor league affiliates on Thursday:
TRIPLE-A – Las Vegas 51s
The skinny: Matt Reynolds hit his second home run of the game with two outs in the top of the 12th, a go-ahead shot that seemed to put Las Vegas in good position to win. But Cubs top prospect Kris Bryant hit a walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the inning to win it for Iowa, 6-5. Manny Ramirez was 2-for-3 and started the game in left field. Prior to Bryant’s home run, the Cubs’ top duo of third baseman Bryant and rightfielder Jorge Soler were a combined 0-for-9 with four strikeouts and one walk.
The standouts:
Matt Reynolds, SS: 3-for-6 with two home runs
Josh Satin, 3B: 1-for-4 with a home run and two walks
Allan Dykstra, 1B: 2-for-5 with a home run
Kevin Plawecki, C: 3-for-4
Zack Thornton: Allowed one hit in two scoreless innings, striking out three
NOTES: Reynolds has turned on the power with Las Vegas. After striking for only nine extra-base hits in 211 at-bats with Binghamton, he has 20 extra-base hits in 198 at-bats for the 51s.
DOUBLE-A – Binghamton Mets
The skinny: Binghamton scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to break a tie and pull away in a 9-4 win over Erie.
The standouts:
Dilson Herrera, 2B: 2-for-4 with two doubles
Brian Burgamy, 1B: 2-for-3 with a home run and two walks
Darrell Ceciliani, RF: 3-for-5 with a double
Jayce Boyd, DH: 3-for-4 with a double
Juan Centeno, C: 3-for-4 with two doubles
Wilfredo Tovar, SS: 2-for-3 with a walk
SINGLE-A ADVANCED – St. Lucie Mets
The skinny: With two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, Travis Harrison was hit by a pitch, forcing in the winning run for Fort Myers, which beat St. Lucie, 9-8.
The standouts:
Gavin Cecchini, SS: 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk
L.J. Mazzilli, DH: 2-for-5 with a double
Jared King, LF: 2-for-4 with a double
Cam Maron, C: 2-for-5
Phillip Evans, 2B: 3-for-4 with a walk
Eudy Pina, RF: 3-for-5 with a double
NOTES: Cecchini was hitting .190 with a .256 on-base percentage and .264 slugging percentage on July 27. In the 17 games since then, he’s batted .339 (18-for-53) with three doubles, three home runs, 13 walks and just two strikeouts.
SINGLE-A – Savannah Sand Gnats
The skinny: Savannah struck for four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to break a scoreless tie during a 4-0 win over Greenville.
The standouts:
Dominic Smith, DH: 0-for-2 with two walks
Matt Oberste, 1B: 2-for-4 with a triple
Jorge Rivero, SS: 2-for-2 with a double and a walk
Logan Taylor, RHP: Allowed four hits and one walk in 8.2 scoreless innings, striking out four
SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Brooklyn Cyclones
The skinny: Brooklyn scored two runs in the bottom of the first and never gave up its lead during a 5-1 win over Lowell.
The standouts:
Michael Conforto, LF: 2-for-3 with a walk
Jhoan Urena, 3B: 1-for-2 with a home run and two walks
Tomas Nido, C: 2-for-4