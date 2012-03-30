Manny Ramirez battery charge dropped

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- A Florida prosecutor has dismissed a misdemeanor domestic battery charge against baseball star Manny Ramirez because his wife won't cooperate in the investigation.

A spokesman for Broward County State Attorney Michael Satz said Friday the office was unable to serve a subpoena on Ramirez's wife, who was the alleged victim. Ramirez had pleaded not guilty to slapping his wife, Juliana Ramirez, in the Sept. 12 incident, in which she said her head struck a bed headboard.

The 2004 World Series MVP with the Boston Red Sox is at spring training with the Oakland Athletics. He also played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cleveland Indians, Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago White Sox.

Ramirez must sit out the first 50 games this season because of a violation of the baseball's drug policy.