Mariners score 7 in the 8th to cap a 13-1 win over the Orioles

BALTIMORE — Logan Gilbert allowed two hits in seven innings, Teoscar Hernández and Tom Murphy homered and the Seattle Mariners routed the Baltimore Orioles 13-1 on Friday night in a game that started 100 minutes late because of rain.

Murphy hit a two-run shot off Kyle Gibson (8-5) to cap a four-run third for Seattle, and Gilbert (5-4) had an outstanding night on the mound. He struck out just five but induced plenty of weak contact.

American League batting leader Austin Hays singled in the second for Baltimore's lone hit until Anthony Santander homered in the seventh.

The Mariners were already comfortably ahead before they added seven runs in the eighth. Hernández, Ty France and Eugenio Suárez finished with three hits apiece. One Oriole who did manage a scoreless outing was infielder Josh Lester, who pitched the ninth.

The Mariners took a 1-0 lead on Murphy's sacrifice fly in the second. The key play that inning came one batter earlier, when Kolten Wong's hard grounder got past second baseman Adam Frazier, ending up as a single instead of a double play that would have ended the threat.

Suárez hit an RBI single in the third and Wong followed with a sacrifice fly. Then Murphy hit a drive that cleared the big wall in left field for his third homer of the season.

Hernández hit a solo shot in the fourth, and the Orioles never came close to making a game of it after that.

Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez during an at bat in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Baltimore. Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

Gibson allowed five runs and seven hits in three innings. That snapped a streak of 12 games in which Baltimore starters had allowed three earned runs or fewer.

Seattle strung together six consecutive singles with two outs in the eighth. The first five brought in a run apiece before Suárez's hit drove in two.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: Manager Scott Servais said SS J.P. Crawford (bruised right shoulder) could have been available if needed, but he did not play.

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo fields a groundout by the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Baltimore. Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

UP NEXT

Baltimore sends Dean Kremer (8-3) to the mound Saturday against Bryce Miller (5-3).

___

