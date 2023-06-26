Marlins CF Jazz Chisholm Jr back from IL, LHP Trevor Rogers out through All-Star break

MIAMI — Jazz Chisholm Jr. was activated Monday by the Miami Marlins after the center fielder spent the past month on the injured list with a right toe turf injury, but left-hander Trevor Rogers will remain sidelined through at least the All-Star break with a partial tear in his right lat.

Rogers told the Miami Herald that he “felt and heard a pop” when he was warming up in the bullpen before a June 10 rehab start, but added that he doesn't believe he will need surgery for the injury.

The Marlins placed Rogers on the 15-day injured list on April 21 with a left biceps strain and on June 14 put him on the 60-day IL. Rogers, who last pitched in an April 19 start against San Francisco, is 1-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 18 innings.

Chisholm hasn't played for the Marlins since May 13, when he collided with the center-field wall while attempting to catch a drive hit by Henry Ramos in a loss against Cincinnati. He remained down on the warning track for a couple of minutes before he reached his feet and limped off the field, and the Marlins placed him on the injured list a couple days later.

A first-year outfielder, Chisholm was batting .229 with seven homers and was tied for second in the NL with 14 stolen bases at the time of the injury. Miami sent Chisholm on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville on June 20.

Miami also activated third baseman Jean Segura, who had been on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. The Marlins sent optioned utility player Garrett Hampson and infielder Jacob Amaya to Triple-A Jacksonville.

The Marlins start a three-game series at Boston on Tuesday before a three-game series at Atlanta. Miami (45-34) is off to its best start since the 1997 World Series championship team.