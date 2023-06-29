SportsBaseball

Marlins' Gurriel scratched from Red Sox game after being hit by a ball in batting practice

Miami Marlins' Yuli Gurriel, center, is assisted after being hit...

Miami Marlins' Yuli Gurriel, center, is assisted after being hit in the face by a baseball before a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Boston. Credit: AP/Steven Senne

By The Associated Press

BOSTON — Miami Marlins first baseman Yuli Gurriel was scratched from Thursday night’s game against the Red Sox after being hit in the face with a ball during batting practice.

Gurriel was taking grounders at first base when he went down. People rushed out to help him, and he was escorted off the field with a towel covering his face.

Luis Arraez moved over to first base, and Jean Segura took Gurriel’s No. 5 spot in the batting order.

More MLB news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCritical LI Information You NeedDigital Access$1 for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME