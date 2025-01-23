Pérez's $5 million, 1-year deal with the White Sox includes a $10 million mutual option for 2026

CHICAGO — Left-hander Martín Pérez's $5 million, one-year contract with the Chicago White Sox includes a $10 million mutual option for 2026.

Pérez gets a $3.5 million salary this year as part of the deal announced Tuesday and would receive a $1.5 million buyout if the mutual option is declined.

He would get $100,000 if he wins the MVP award, $90,000 for second in the voting, $80,000 for third, $70,000 for fourth and $60,000 for fifth. Pérez has the same bonuses for Cy Young Award voting.

He would get $25,000 if he is voted to the All-Star Game and $15,000 is he is selected to the roster. Pérez also would get $100,000 for World Series MVP, $75,000 for League Championship Series MVP, $50,000 for making The Sporting News All-Star team and $25,000 for winning a Gold Glove.

The 33-year-old debuted with Texas in 2012. He was an All-Star in 2022 and helped the Rangers win the World Series in 2023.

Pérez pitched for Pittsburgh and San Diego last season, going 5-6 with a 4.53 ERA in 26 starts. He is 90-87 with a 4.44 ERA in 314 major league appearances, including 269 starts.

Pérez was on the injured list with a left groin strain from May 28 to June 28. He pitched six scoreless innings in his final start for Pittsburgh before he was traded to San Diego on July 30.

He finished strongly for the Padres, going 3-1 with a 3.46 ERA in his last 10 starts. He did not pitch in the postseason for San Diego, which was eliminated by the Dodgers in an NL Division Series.