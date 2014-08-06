SportsBaseball

Masahiro Tanaka, David Phelps, Brendan Ryan to meet Stadium fans

Masahiro Tanaka of the Yankees pitches in the first inning...

Masahiro Tanaka of the Yankees pitches in the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, May 31, 2014. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Cody Derespina

Masahiro Tanaka sells tickets on and off the field for the Yankees.

Fans may have to wait another few weeks before they can see the  injured ace take the mound at Yankee Stadium again, so he's meeting them at the ticket booth.

Tanaka and fellow starter David Phelps are scheduled to be behind counters at the Yankee Stadium Advance Ticket Windows at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

A press release from the Yankees said the pair of pitchers will be "selling tickets and greeting fans". Other Yankees pitchers (names not released)  "will be working the registers at the Yankees Team Store behind home plate inside the Stadium."

And if your fancy tends more toward backup shortstops with incredible range, Brendan Ryan will be "selling programs, yearbooks and media guides in the Great Hall" at around 5:30 p.m.

The Yankees play the Tigers Wednesday at the Stadium at 7:05 p.m.

