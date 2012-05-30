Matsui homers for Rays in loss

Hideki Matsui homered in his second at-bat of the season after the Tampa Bay Rays purchased the former Yankee's contract earlier Tuesday from Triple-A Durham.

The Rays announced the move before Tuesday night's 7-2 loss to the visiting White Sox -- who won their seventh straight and got a victory from Philip Humber for the first time since he threw a perfect game April 21. Humber (2-2) was 0-2 with an 8.22 ERA in six starts since his perfect afternoon.

Matsui, 37, batted sixth and started in leftfield in manager Joe Maddon's lineup. After flying out in the second, he connected for a long, two-run homer to right in the fourth. It was his first home run since Sept. 19 while with Oakland.

Red Sox 6, Tigers 3: David Ortiz homered and hit two doubles as host Boston beat Justin Verlander and moved above .500 for the first time this year.

Blue Jays 8, Orioles 6: Adam Jones hit his 15th and 16th homers in visiting Baltimore's loss.

Braves 5, Cardinals 4: Dan Uggla hit a three-run homer as host Atlanta snapped an eight-game losing streak.

Marlins 3, Nationals 1: Anibal Sanchez threw three-hit ball in seven innings for host Miami.

Cubs 5, Padres 3: Alfonso Soriano homered as host Chicago won its second straight after a 12-game losing streak.

Oswalt to Rangers

Texas agreed to a minor-league deal with free-agent pitcher Roy Oswalt with the expectation that he will join the rotation within a few weeks. Assuming Oswalt passes a physical, he is expected to join Triple-A Round Rock at some point this week. -- AP