Matt Harvey, Yankees fan battle on Twitter

Whether he's rehabbing from Tommy John surgery or not, you're still going to strike out against Matt Harvey.

A seemingly harmless tweet from the Mets phenom at 6:14 a.m. Monday morning drew the ire of a Yankees fan on Twitter. That comment prompted a rebuke from Harvey and eventually the righthander fired a few well placed metaphorical fastballs to end the interaction.

Here's how the incident went down:

Nothing better than blasting music, relaxing overlooking the most amazing blue water by yourself in Thailand. Happiness — Matt Harvey (@MattHarvey33) January 13, 2014

@MattHarvey33 Accomplish something before acting like u have accomplished everything. Be a little humble. Is THAT a problem? — Nick DeBabylon (@NickDeBabylon) January 13, 2014

@NickDeBabylon I actually just did my rehab and could still probably throw better than you. Although you probably have more wins than me — Matt Harvey (@MattHarvey33) January 13, 2014

@NickDeBabylon makes so much sense, since I am attacking someone on twitter at 7am about being on vacation. — Matt Harvey (@MattHarvey33) January 13, 2014

@NickDeBabylon I am quite happy and will enjoy rehab, life and getting back to beating the Yankees. Which I have done. — Matt Harvey (@MattHarvey33) January 13, 2014

@NickDeBabylon I think the Yankees have a couple guys who throw baseballs. And that is quite important — Matt Harvey (@MattHarvey33) January 13, 2014