Matt Harvey, Yankees fan battle on Twitter

Matt Harvey delivers a pitch during a game against the...

Matt Harvey delivers a pitch during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. (July 21, 2013) Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Cody Derespina

Whether he's rehabbing from Tommy John surgery or not, you're still going to strike out against Matt Harvey.

A seemingly harmless tweet from the Mets phenom at 6:14 a.m. Monday morning drew the ire of a Yankees fan on Twitter. That comment prompted a rebuke from Harvey and eventually the righthander fired a few well placed metaphorical fastballs to end the interaction.

Here's how the incident went down:

