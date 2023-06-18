McCarthy hits the go-ahead homer, D-backs use 3 long balls in the 8th to beat the Guardians 6-3

PHOENIX — Jake McCarthy hit a go-ahead homer leading off the eighth, Corbin Carroll added a two-run shot three batters later and the Arizona Diamondbacks launched three long balls in the inning to beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-3 on Saturday night.

The surprising NL West leaders have taken the first two games of the series and will go for a sweep on Sunday.

McCarthy drove a slider over the right-center wall for a 3-2 lead against starter Shane Bieber, who also gave up the no-doubter by Carroll. It was a frustrating end to the night for the Cleveland ace, who was excellent until his final few batters.

Bieber (5-4) allowed five runs on seven hits over 7 1/3 innings, walking two and striking out five.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. capped the eighth with a solo homer off reliever Nick Sandlin.

The Guardians jumped ahead 1-0 in the first when Andrés Giménez coaxed a bases-loaded walk. Giménez extended Cleveland's advantage to 2-0 in the third with a long homer down the right-field line.

Christian Walker tied it in the fourth with a two-run homer that just cleared the right-field wall. It was his 14th of the season.

Diamondbacks left-hander Tommy Henry gave up two runs and seven hits over six innings, bouncing back after two rocky starts. He walked two and struck out three.

Scott McGough got two outs for his third save. He entered with two on and gave up José Ramírez's sacrifice fly with the bases loaded before retiring Josh Naylor on a game-ending grounder.

Steven Kwan and Amed Rosario, the top two batters in Cleveland's lineup, both had four hits.

MCCARTHY'S BREAKOUT

McCarthy was considered part of the D-backs' young nucleus before the season, but got sent to Triple-A after a rough April.

The 25-year-old returned to the big leagues on May 26 and has been much better since, hitting .317 with three doubles, two triples and 12 stolen bases. His clutch homer on Saturday was his second of the season.

WALKER'S WEB GEMS

Walker earned his first Gold Glove last season and the first baseman made a pair of excellent defensive plays on Saturday.

He snared a hard grounder from Ramírez for the third out of the fourth inning to save at least one run. Then in the seventh, Walker started a 3-6-3 double play, cleanly fielding the ball and throwing to second before getting back to first for the return throw.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Guardians RHP Triston McKenzie was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow sprain.

ROSTER MOVES

Cleveland called up catching prospect Bo Naylor from the minors. Guardians manager Terry Francona said the 23-year-old will start on Sunday. LHPs Daniel Norris and Tim Herrin were also promoted from Triple-A. RHP Touki Toussaint was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

The Diamondbacks send RHP Zach Davies (1-2, 5.46 ERA) to the mound Sunday against rookie RHP Tanner Bibee (2-2, 3.91).