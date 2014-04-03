Mets' 0-2 start is bad, historically

The record after their first two games was historically bad. The record following the third won't bode well for a successful season either.

After falling to the Nationals on Wednesday, it wouldn't have been much of a stretch to say the Mets were off to their worst start since 1965.

Yes, that would be the worst start in 49 seasons.

That's because the Mets have started the season 0-2 only seven times before: 2005, 1997, 1995, 1965, 1964, 1963, 1962. (Yes, the "small sample size warning" applies in a BIG way here).

In those three most recent seasons listed above, the team never scored as few as the eight total runs they managed during the first two games of 2014. You have to go back to 1965 to find a Mets season with an 0-2 start and eight or less total runs scored (they scored seven that year).

The worst record following an 0-2 start? The 40-120 they put together in 1962. The best? The 83-79 mark they finished with in 2005.

The Mets have never made the playoffs when starting 0-2.

A winless Mets squad after three games has happened just four times: 1962, 1963, 1964 and 2005.

The team has never made the playoffs with more than one loss after the first three games.

The best record in a season during which the team lost at least two of its first three games was 91-71 in 1990. Darryl Strawberry had a team-high 37 home runs, Frank Viola had a 2.67 ERA and John Franco logged 33 saves. But the Pirates won the NL East that season with 95 wins.