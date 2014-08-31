Mets' Cyclones tied for Wild Card lead

Here’s an overview of the Mets minor league affiliates on Saturday (and a look at the overall playoff picture):

TRIPLE-A – Las Vegas 51s

The skinny: Las Vegas was off.

DOUBLE-A – Binghamton Mets

The skinny: Richmond scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth to beat Binghamton, 7-6.

The standouts:

Brian Burgamy, 3B-1B: 2-for-4 with a walk

Travis Taijeron, RF: 3-for-4 with a double and a walk

Dustin Lawley, LF-1B-3B: 2-for-5

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – St. Lucie Mets

The skinny: Palm Beach scored six runs in the top of the 12th to break a tie and beat St. Lucie, 11-5.

The standouts:

Maikis De La Cruz, LF: 3-for-5 with a walk

L.J. Mazzilli, 2B: 2-for-6 with a double

Jairo Perez, 1B: 3-for-6

Jared King, DH: 2-for-6 with a double

Phillip Evans, 3B: 2-for-4 with a walk

SINGLE-A – Savannah Sand Gnats

The skinny: Savannah tied the score with two runs in the top of the eighth, but Rome went ahead for good in the bottom of the inning en route to a 4-3 win over the Sand Gnats.

The standouts:

Dominic Smith, 1B: 0-for-2 with two walks

Jorge Rivero, 3B: 2-for-4

Luis Guillorme, SS: 1-for-3 with a walk

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Brooklyn Cyclones

The skinny: Michael Conforto homered to lead off the ninth inning, drawing the Cyclones to within a run. But Brooklyn couldn’t complete the rally, falling, 3-2, to Tri-City.

After Conforto homered, Urena doubled to put the tying run on base. Adrian Abreu struck out and Pedro Perez grounded out, moving Urena to third base, but with two outs. Michael Bernal walked, but Tucker Tharp grounded into a force out to end the threat and the game.

The standouts:

Marcos Molins, RHP: Allowed five hits, one walk and three runs (earned) in seven innings, striking out 10

Amed Rosario, SS: 3-for-4 with two doubles

Michael Conforto, LF: 1-for-4 with a home run

Jhoan Urena, 3B: 1-for-3 with a double and a walk

PLAYOFF PICTURE:

Las Vegas – Clinched division

Binghamton – Clinched second playoff spot in division

St. Lucie – Eliminated

Savannah –Savannah will reach the playoffs as the first half division winner

Brooklyn – Tied for the Wild Card lead with the Connecticut Tigers