Mets' Cyclones tied for Wild Card lead
Here’s an overview of the Mets minor league affiliates on Saturday (and a look at the overall playoff picture):
TRIPLE-A – Las Vegas 51s
The skinny: Las Vegas was off.
DOUBLE-A – Binghamton Mets
The skinny: Richmond scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth to beat Binghamton, 7-6.
The standouts:
Brian Burgamy, 3B-1B: 2-for-4 with a walk
Travis Taijeron, RF: 3-for-4 with a double and a walk
Dustin Lawley, LF-1B-3B: 2-for-5
SINGLE-A ADVANCED – St. Lucie Mets
The skinny: Palm Beach scored six runs in the top of the 12th to break a tie and beat St. Lucie, 11-5.
The standouts:
Maikis De La Cruz, LF: 3-for-5 with a walk
L.J. Mazzilli, 2B: 2-for-6 with a double
Jairo Perez, 1B: 3-for-6
Jared King, DH: 2-for-6 with a double
Phillip Evans, 3B: 2-for-4 with a walk
SINGLE-A – Savannah Sand Gnats
The skinny: Savannah tied the score with two runs in the top of the eighth, but Rome went ahead for good in the bottom of the inning en route to a 4-3 win over the Sand Gnats.
The standouts:
Dominic Smith, 1B: 0-for-2 with two walks
Jorge Rivero, 3B: 2-for-4
Luis Guillorme, SS: 1-for-3 with a walk
SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Brooklyn Cyclones
The skinny: Michael Conforto homered to lead off the ninth inning, drawing the Cyclones to within a run. But Brooklyn couldn’t complete the rally, falling, 3-2, to Tri-City.
After Conforto homered, Urena doubled to put the tying run on base. Adrian Abreu struck out and Pedro Perez grounded out, moving Urena to third base, but with two outs. Michael Bernal walked, but Tucker Tharp grounded into a force out to end the threat and the game.
The standouts:
Marcos Molins, RHP: Allowed five hits, one walk and three runs (earned) in seven innings, striking out 10
Amed Rosario, SS: 3-for-4 with two doubles
Michael Conforto, LF: 1-for-4 with a home run
Jhoan Urena, 3B: 1-for-3 with a double and a walk
PLAYOFF PICTURE:
Las Vegas – Clinched division
Binghamton – Clinched second playoff spot in division
St. Lucie – Eliminated
Savannah –Savannah will reach the playoffs as the first half division winner
Brooklyn – Tied for the Wild Card lead with the Connecticut Tigers