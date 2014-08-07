Mets daily prospect report: Cecchini hot, Herrera hurt

An overview of the Mets minor league affiliates on Wednesday:

TRIPLE-A – Las Vegas 51s

The skinny: Las Vegas was off.

DOUBLE-A – Binghamton Mets

The skinny: Binghamton scored three runs in the top of the first and kept Richmond off the board until the ninth inning during a 5-1 Mets win.

The standouts:

Brian Burgamy, 1B-3B: 1-for-3 with a home run and two walks

Dustin Lawley, LF: 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk

Travis Taijeron, RF: 0-for-1 with three walks

NOTES: Dilson Herrera was 1-for-4 with a caught stealing. The Mets second base prospect was removed from the game after the caught stealing in the top of the sixth reportedly due to a finger injury. According to SNY’s Robert Brender, Herrera should be fine…Starting pitcher Tyler Pill was sent up as a pinch-hitter to lead off the bottom of the eighth and doubled. Pill is 8-for-19 with two doubles and a home run this season between Binghamton and Las Vegas.

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – St. Lucie Mets

The skinny: St. Lucie rallied to tie the score and go-ahead for good during a five-run sixth inning in a 6-5 win over For Myers.

The standouts:

Maikis De La Cruz, LF: 2-for-5

L.J. Mazzilli, 2B: 2-for-5

Gavin Cecchini, SS: 3-for-3 with a walk

NOTES: Jeremy Hefner, rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, allowed three hits, two walks and three runs (all earned) in one inning, striking out none. For the most part, shortstop Gavin Cecchini has been a disappointment during his minor league career. But he may be starting to find the offensive talent he was always projected to have. In his last 10 games, Cecchini is 12-for-34 (.353) with seven walks and no strikeouts.

SINGLE-A – Savannah Sand Gnats

The skinny: Savannah took both games of a doubleheader with Charleston, winning 2-0 and 5-3. Stefan Sabol’s two-run home run with no one out in the bottom of the seventh provided the Sand Gnats with the walk-off winner in Game 2 (games are only seven innings during a minor league doubleheader).

The standouts:

Dominic Smith, 1B: 1-for-2 with a double and a walk in Game 1

Akeel Morris, RHP: Struck out four in 1.2 perfect innings to get the save in Game 1

Neifi Zapata, 3B: 2-for-3 with a double in Game 2

Stefan Sabol, RF: 2-for-2 with two home runs and a walk in Game 2

NOTES: Righthander Robert Whalen, a 12th round selection in the 2012 draft, started Game 1, allowing four hits and three walks in 5.1 scoreless innings, striking out three. In his minor league career, Whalen has struck out 121 and walked 33 in 118.1 innings. He has a 1.67 ERA in 23 games (20 starts).

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Brooklyn Cyclones

The skinny: Brooklyn tied the score in the top of the eighth, but Mahoning Valley won it in the 12th during a 2-1 Cyclones loss.

The standouts:

Tyler Moore, 2B: 3-for-4 with two doubles

NOTES: Michael Conforto, the Mets’ top selection in June’s draft, was 0-for-5 with no walks. It was only the second time in his pro career he failed to reach base by either a hit or walk.