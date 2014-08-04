Mets daily prospect report: Conforto homers again, Matz rebounds

An overview of the Mets minor league affiliates on Sunday:

TRIPLE-A – Las Vegas 51s

The skinny: Las Vegas produced a steady stream of offense, scoring seven runs from the fourth inning on in a 7-2 win over Sacramento.

The standouts:

Matt Reynolds, SS: 4-for-5 with a double and a home run

Andrew Brown, RF: 2-for-5 with a home run

NOTES: In his last nine games, Reynolds is 19-for-37 (.513) with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks. He’s batting .340 with a .399 on-base percentage and .487 slugging percentage in 41 Triple-A games.

DOUBLE-A – Binghamton Mets

The skinny: Bowie had an eight-run lead before the Mets could even score during an 8-2 loss.

The standouts:

Steven Matz, LHP: Allowed six hits, one walk and one run (unearned) in six innings, striking out seven.

NOTES: Matz threw 71 of his 100 pitches for strikes and got eight groundouts of his 11 outs in play. Matz bounced back from a rough start on July 28 to lower his Double-A ERA to 2.85. He’s struck out 44 and walked 10 in 47.1 innings.

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – St. Lucie Mets

The skinny: Clearwater struck in the second and fifth innings and St. Lucie couldn’t rally during a 5-1 loss.

The standouts:

Cam Maron, C: 0-for-2 with two walks

Gavin Cecchini, SS: 0-for-2 with two walks

SINGLE-A – Savannah Sand Gnats

The skinny: Victor Cruzado scored on Champ Stuart’s two-out single in the bottom of the eighth as Savannah beat Hickory, 1-0.

The standouts:

Jonathan Leroux, DH: 2-for-3 with a triple

Colton Plaia, C: 2-for-3

NOTES: Akeel Morris earned his 12th save by striking out two in 0.2 innings to close the game. He also issued a walk. Morris has struck out 75 in 48.1 innings this season.

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Brooklyn Cyclones

The skinny: The Cyclones lost to Connecticut, 5-1.

The standouts:

Michael Conforto, LF: 2-for-4 with a home run

NOTES: Conforto, the Mets’ first selection in June’s draft, has now homered in back-to-back games, the first two of his pro career. He’s also reached base via a hit or walk in 15 of the 16 games he’s played. He’s walked (9) more than he’s struck out (8).