Mets daily prospect report

An overview of the Mets minor league affiliates on Tuesday:

TRIPLE-A – Las Vegas 51s

The skinny: The 51s split a double-header with Tacoma, winning Game 1, 4-0, before dropping Game 2, 4-3.

The standouts:

Noah Syndergaard, RHP: Six shutout innings, with four hits and three walks allowed and five strikeouts

Matt den Dekker, CF: 5-for-8 with two doubles and a home run

Daniel Muno, 2B: 2-for-3 with three walks

DOUBLE-A – Binghamton Mets

The skinny: The Mets carried a tie into the ninth inning, but Portland scored a run in the bottom of the ninth for a 4-3 walk-off win.

The standouts:

Dilson Herrera, 2B: 3-for-4 with a triple and a home run

Note: Brandon Nimmo, who has showed power and patience in Double-A but struggled making contact, batted No. 7 in the lineup. He had been a steady top of the lineup presence earlier in the year. Nimmo went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – St. Lucie Mets

The skinny: St. Lucie fell to the Tampa Yankees, 3-2.

The standouts:

Cam Maron, C: 2-for-3 with a walk

Note: Athletic shortstop Gavin Cecchini is still struggling to develop his “hit” tool. He’s batting .188 and was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts on Tuesday.

SINGLE-A – Savannah Sand Gnats

The skinny: Savannah was off.

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Brooklyn Cyclones

The skinny: Brooklyn scored four times in the final two innings, but couldn’t complete the comeback, falling to Aberdeen, 7-6.

The standouts:

Jhoan Urena, 3B: 1-for-2 with a walk

Michael Conforto, LF: 1-for-4 with a double