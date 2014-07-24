Mets daily prospect report: Flores, den Dekker stand out
An overview of the Mets minor league affiliates on Wednesday:
TRIPLE-A – Las Vegas 51s
The skinny: Tacoma took the lead for good with a four-run fourth inning and Las Vegas lost, 6-4.
The standouts:
Matt den Dekker, CF: 2-for-3 with two walks and a double
Wilmer Flores, SS: 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk
Allan Dykstra, DH: 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk
Juan Centeno, C: 2-for-3 with two walks
NOTE: Flores and den Dekker have been particularly hot recently. In his last 10 games, den Dekker is batting .394 (13-for-33) with six extra-base hits. He’s 9-for-15 (.600) with five extra-base hits in his last four games. Flores had a lengthy hitting streak snapped with an 0-for-7 day during Tuesday’s doubleheader. Despite that, he’s still batting .333 (13-for-39) in his last 10 games.
DOUBLE-A – Binghamton Mets
The skinny: Binghamton scored in the third, fourth and fifth innings on its way to a 4-2 win over Portland.
The standouts:
Steven Matz, LHP: Allowed two earned runs, seven hits and one walk in seven innings, striking out four.
Dilson Herrera, 2B: 2-for-5
NOTE: Brandon Nimmo, who had been demoted briefly to the No. 7 spot in the lineup was back in the leadoff spot on Wednesday. He went 0-for-5 with a strikeout.
SINGLE-A ADVANCED – St. Lucie Mets
The skinny: The Tampa Yankees scored 12 runs in the fourth and fifth innings and St. Lucie lost, 13-6.
The standouts:
L.J. Mazzilli, 2B: 2-for-5
Cam Maron, C: 1-for-4 with a walk
Gavin Cecchini, SS: 1-for-4 with a home run
SINGLE-A – Savannah Sand Gnats
The skinny: Savannah separated itself from Augusta with four runs in the last three innings during a 7-2 win.
The standouts:
Dominic Smith, 1B: 0-for-3 with two walks
Patrick Biondi, LF: 2-for-2 with a double and three walks
Victor Cruzado, RF: 2-for-3 with a double and two walks
SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Brooklyn Cyclones
The skinny: The Cyclones didn’t score after the third inning during a 5-2 loss to Aberdeen.
The standouts:
Amed Rosario, SS: 3-for-4 with a triple
Michael Conforto, LF: 2-for-4 with a double