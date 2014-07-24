Mets daily prospect report: Flores, den Dekker stand out

An overview of the Mets minor league affiliates on Wednesday:

TRIPLE-A – Las Vegas 51s

The skinny: Tacoma took the lead for good with a four-run fourth inning and Las Vegas lost, 6-4.

The standouts:

Matt den Dekker, CF: 2-for-3 with two walks and a double

Wilmer Flores, SS: 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk

Allan Dykstra, DH: 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk

Juan Centeno, C: 2-for-3 with two walks

NOTE: Flores and den Dekker have been particularly hot recently. In his last 10 games, den Dekker is batting .394 (13-for-33) with six extra-base hits. He’s 9-for-15 (.600) with five extra-base hits in his last four games. Flores had a lengthy hitting streak snapped with an 0-for-7 day during Tuesday’s doubleheader. Despite that, he’s still batting .333 (13-for-39) in his last 10 games.

DOUBLE-A – Binghamton Mets

The skinny: Binghamton scored in the third, fourth and fifth innings on its way to a 4-2 win over Portland.

The standouts:

Steven Matz, LHP: Allowed two earned runs, seven hits and one walk in seven innings, striking out four.

Dilson Herrera, 2B: 2-for-5

NOTE: Brandon Nimmo, who had been demoted briefly to the No. 7 spot in the lineup was back in the leadoff spot on Wednesday. He went 0-for-5 with a strikeout.

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – St. Lucie Mets

The skinny: The Tampa Yankees scored 12 runs in the fourth and fifth innings and St. Lucie lost, 13-6.

The standouts:

L.J. Mazzilli, 2B: 2-for-5

Cam Maron, C: 1-for-4 with a walk

Gavin Cecchini, SS: 1-for-4 with a home run

SINGLE-A – Savannah Sand Gnats

The skinny: Savannah separated itself from Augusta with four runs in the last three innings during a 7-2 win.

The standouts:

Dominic Smith, 1B: 0-for-3 with two walks

Patrick Biondi, LF: 2-for-2 with a double and three walks

Victor Cruzado, RF: 2-for-3 with a double and two walks

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Brooklyn Cyclones

The skinny: The Cyclones didn’t score after the third inning during a 5-2 loss to Aberdeen.

The standouts:

Amed Rosario, SS: 3-for-4 with a triple

Michael Conforto, LF: 2-for-4 with a double