Mets daily prospect report: Herrera has a walk-off, den Dekker on fire

An overview of the Mets minor league affiliates on Tuesday:

TRIPLE-A – Las Vegas 51s

The skinny: Las Vegas scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth but couldn’t complete a comeback during a 7-5 loss to El Paso.

The standouts:

Matt den Dekker, CF: 3-for-4 with two doubles

Matt Reynolds, SS: 2-for-5

Zack Thornton: Pitched a perfect inning of relief, striking out two

NOTES: Yes, den Dekker makes ANOTHER appearance in the notes space here. That’s what happens when you’ve batted .375 in June and upped that to .409 in July. He’s hitting .392 since the All-Star break. His last 10 games? Oh, just 17-for-36 (.472!!!) with seven doubles, a triple and a home run. He also has five walks and six strikeouts in that span…Thornton, one of the pitchers the Mets received from the Pirates for Ike Davis, has allowed an earned run in just one of his last 10 appearances.

DOUBLE-A – Binghamton Mets

The skinny: Dilson Herrera hit a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth to lead Binghamton to a 4-3 win over New Hampshire.

The standouts:

Dilson Herrera, 2B: 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk

Brandon Nimmo, CF: 1-for-3 with two walks

NOTES: Righthander Tyler Pill started for Binghamton on Tuesday, allowing six hits, one walk and three runs (all earned) in 7.2 innings, striking out five. In his last nine starts, Pill has a 3.29 ERA with a 1.04 WHIP and a 3.7 strikeout to walk ratio.

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – St. Lucie Mets

The skinny: St. Lucie was off.

SINGLE-A – Savannah Sand Gnats

The skinny: Savannah scored four runs in the fourth and never looked back during an 8-3 win over Lexington.

The standouts:

Dominic Smith, 1B: 0-for-3 with two walks

NOTES: Smith is just 4-for-28 (.142) with no extra-base hits in his last nine games, but he’s maintained his eye at the plate, drawing nine walks and striking out only six times.

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Brooklyn Cyclones

The skinny: Brooklyn scored a pair of runs each in the third and sixth innings during a 4-1 win over Lowell.

The standouts:

Michael Conforto, LF: 0-for-3 with a walk

NOTES: Tuesday was the first time in his pro career that Conforto, the Mets first selection in June’s draft, was held hitless. But he did reach base via a walk, extending his on-base streak to start his career to 11 games.