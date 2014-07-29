Mets daily prospect report: Matz struggles, Conforto a hit

An overview of the Mets minor league affiliates on Monday:

TRIPLE-A – Las Vegas 51s

The skinny: Las Vegas took a five-run edge by the end of the third inning and held on for a 5-3 win over Salt Lake.

The standouts:

Matt den Dekker, CF: 2-for-5 with a double

Matt Reynolds, SS: 3-for-5 with a triple

Kevin Plawecki, C: 2-for-4

John Lannan, LHP: Allowed six hits and one walk in six scoreless innings, striking out one.

NOTES: In his last nine games, den Dekker is 14-for-32 (.437) with five doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks.

DOUBLE-A – Binghamton Mets

The skinny: New Hampshire scored three runs in the first inning against Steven Matz and Binghamton couldn’t recover, losing 5-1.

The standouts:

Brandon Nimmo, CF: 1-for-3 with a walk

Jack Leathersich, LHP: Pitched one perfect inning, striking out two

NOTES: Long Island’s Steven Matz had a rare bad outing, allowing 10 hits, a walk and five runs (four earned) in 5.1 innings. He struck out four and gave up a home run to catcher Sean Ochinko, who hadn’t hit a long ball before Monday.

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – St. Lucie Mets

The skinny: Albert Cordero singles home Gavin Cecchini with one out in the 12th, leading St. Lucie to a 7-6 walk-off win. St. Lucie scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth to tie the score and force extra innings.

The standouts:

Wilfredo Tovar, 2B: 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and two walks

Gavin Cecchini, DH: 3-for-6

SINGLE-A – Savannah Sand Gnats

The skinny: Savannah was shut out, 7-0, in Game 1 of a doubleheader, but beat Lexington, 7-2, in Game 2.

The standouts:

Dominic Smith, DH: 2-for-2 with two walks in Game 2

Akeel Morris, RHP: Struck out the side in a perfect inning

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Brooklyn Cyclones

The skinny: Brooklyn scored six runs in the sixth inning to take a commanding lead in an 8-5 win over Lowell.

The standouts:

Michael Conforto, LF: 1-for-4 with a walk

NOTES: Conforto, the Mets’ first selection in June’s draft, has a hit in each of his first 10 pro games, batting .395 (15-for-38) with five doubles. He has four walks in his last five games.