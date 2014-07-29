Mets daily prospect report: Matz struggles, Conforto a hit
An overview of the Mets minor league affiliates on Monday:
TRIPLE-A – Las Vegas 51s
The skinny: Las Vegas took a five-run edge by the end of the third inning and held on for a 5-3 win over Salt Lake.
The standouts:
Matt den Dekker, CF: 2-for-5 with a double
Matt Reynolds, SS: 3-for-5 with a triple
Kevin Plawecki, C: 2-for-4
John Lannan, LHP: Allowed six hits and one walk in six scoreless innings, striking out one.
NOTES: In his last nine games, den Dekker is 14-for-32 (.437) with five doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks.
DOUBLE-A – Binghamton Mets
The skinny: New Hampshire scored three runs in the first inning against Steven Matz and Binghamton couldn’t recover, losing 5-1.
The standouts:
Brandon Nimmo, CF: 1-for-3 with a walk
Jack Leathersich, LHP: Pitched one perfect inning, striking out two
NOTES: Long Island’s Steven Matz had a rare bad outing, allowing 10 hits, a walk and five runs (four earned) in 5.1 innings. He struck out four and gave up a home run to catcher Sean Ochinko, who hadn’t hit a long ball before Monday.
SINGLE-A ADVANCED – St. Lucie Mets
The skinny: Albert Cordero singles home Gavin Cecchini with one out in the 12th, leading St. Lucie to a 7-6 walk-off win. St. Lucie scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth to tie the score and force extra innings.
The standouts:
Wilfredo Tovar, 2B: 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and two walks
Gavin Cecchini, DH: 3-for-6
SINGLE-A – Savannah Sand Gnats
The skinny: Savannah was shut out, 7-0, in Game 1 of a doubleheader, but beat Lexington, 7-2, in Game 2.
The standouts:
Dominic Smith, DH: 2-for-2 with two walks in Game 2
Akeel Morris, RHP: Struck out the side in a perfect inning
SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Brooklyn Cyclones
The skinny: Brooklyn scored six runs in the sixth inning to take a commanding lead in an 8-5 win over Lowell.
The standouts:
Michael Conforto, LF: 1-for-4 with a walk
NOTES: Conforto, the Mets’ first selection in June’s draft, has a hit in each of his first 10 pro games, batting .395 (15-for-38) with five doubles. He has four walks in his last five games.