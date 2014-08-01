Mets daily prospect report: Montero shines for Las Vegas

An overview of the Mets minor league affiliates on Thursday:

TRIPLE-A – Las Vegas 51s

The skinny: Las Vegas scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings during a 2-0 win over El Paso.

The standouts:

Matt den Dekker, CF: 2-for-2 with two walks

Matt Reynolds, SS: 2-for-3 with a double and a walk

Rafael Montero, RHP: Allowed three hits and two walks in 6.2 shutout innings, striking out six

NOTES: The final line on den Dekker’s astounding July is a .420 average (42-for-100) with 12 doubles, three triples, a home run, 16 walks and 17 strikeouts. In his final 10 games he was 16-for-35 (.457) with seven doubles…Montero’s 6.2 innings on Thursday was his longest outing since at least April. Since coming off the disabled list, he has 22 walks and seven strikeouts in 21.2 innings during five games (including rehab outings). A subpar major league call-up followed by injury caused the righthander to lose a bit of his stature as a top prospect. The last month has been a good step towards reestablishing his value.

DOUBLE-A – Binghamton Mets

The skinny: Binghamton took a one-run lead in the bottom of the third inning and never looked back during a 9-4 win over Bowie.

The standouts:

Brandon Nimmo, CF: 1-for-4 with a triple and a walk

Dilson Herrera, 2B: 2-for-5

Matthew Bowman, RHP: Allowed six hits, one walk and one earned run in seven innings, striking out six

NOTES: Since May 31, Bowman has started 11 games between Double- and Triple-A. He has a 2.62 ERA with 61 strikeouts and 14 walks in 68.2 innings during that span.

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – St. Lucie Mets

The skinny: Dunedin scored in the top of the ninth to break a tie and send St. Lucie home as 4-3 losers.

The standouts:

Wilfredo Tovar, SS: 1-for-3 with a walk

NOTES: Catcher Cam Maron, a Long Island product, has walked nine times in his last nine games, striking out 10 times during that stretch.

SINGLE-A – Savannah Sand Gnats

The skinny: The Sand Gnats managed as many hits as errors – four – during a 10-1 loss to Hickory.

The standouts:

Dominic Smith, 1B: 0-for-3 with a walk

NOTES: Smith has had a difficult time hitting of late, going just 4-for-31 (.129) during his last 10 games. But he’s not allowing the slump to affect his approach at the plate. During that same span he’s walked 10 times and struck out only seven times.

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Brooklyn Cyclones

The skinny: Auburn demolished Brooklyn, 14-3.

The standouts:

Ahmed Rosario, SS: 2-for-5 with a triple

Jhoan Urena, 3B: 1-for-4 with a walk

NOTES: Michael Conforto, the Mets’ first selection in June’s draft, went 0-for-5 with no walks. It was the first time in his pro career that he didn’t reach base via a hit or walk. He had reached during his first 12 games, all in Brooklyn.