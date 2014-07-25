Mets daily prospect report: Nimmo breaks out

An overview of the Mets minor league affiliates on Thursday:

TRIPLE-A – Las Vegas 51s

The skinny: Tacoma scored four runs in the sixth and Las Vegas couldn’t complete the comeback in a 5-4 loss.

The standouts:

Matt den Dekker, CF: 2-for-4 with a double

Brandon Allen, 1B: 1-for-2 with a home run and two walks

Zack Thornton, RHP: Pitched two perfect innings of relief, striking out one.

NOTES: The hot stretch continues for den Dekker who is now 11-for-19 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and three walks in his last five games. He’s doubled in each of his last four games and has at least one extra-base hit in five straight…Thornton, one of the pieces acquired from the Pirates for Ike Davis, had a rough transition to Las Vegas but has looked better of late. He hasn’t allowed an earned run in eight of his last 10 games and has held the opposition hitless in six of his last 10.

DOUBLE-A – Binghamton Mets

The skinny: Lefthanded reliever Jack Leathersich allowed three runs in the seventh and Binghamton lost to Yankees affiliate Trenton, 6-5.

The standouts:

Brandon Nimmo, CF: 3-for-5 with two doubles

T.J. Rivera, SS: 3-for-4 with a double

NOTES: Stuck in a 3-for-27 slump, Nimmo found himself demoted from the top of the batting order briefly. He broke out in a big way Thursday. Making his performance all the more impressive was that it came against one of the Yankees’ top pitching prospects, Luis Severino.

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – St. Lucie Mets

The skinny: St. Lucie was off.

SINGLE-A – Savannah Sand Gnats

The skinny: Colton Plaia hit a solo home run with one out in the top of the ninth to lead Savannah over Augusta, 2-1.

The standouts:

Akeel Morris, RHP: Pitched one perfect inning for the save

Yeixon Ruiz, SS: 3-for-4 with a walk

Neifi Zapata, 3B: 3-for-4 with a double

NOTES: In his last 10 outings, dominating righty Morris has allowed three hits and five walks in 11.1 innings, striking out 18.

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Brooklyn Cyclones

The skinny: Brooklyn broke open the game with a four-run seventh inning on its way to a 7-2 win over Vermont.

The standouts:

Jhoan Urena, 3B: 1-for-2 with a walk

Michael Conforto, LF: 1-for-3 with a walk

NOTES: Conforto, the Mets’ first-round selection in June’s draft, has a hit in each of his first six pro games. He picked up his first walk on Thursday.