Mets daily prospect report: Syndergaard stumbles, Bowman shines

An overview of the Mets minor league affiliates on Thursday:

TRIPLE-A – Las Vegas 51s

The skinny: Albuquerque scored three runs by the end of the third inning and never trailed in a 6-2 win over Las Vegas.

The standouts:

Matt den Dekker, CF: 2-for-3 with two doubles and a walk

Matt Reynolds, SS: 2-for-4

Cesar Puello, LF: 2-for-3 with a double and a walk

NOTES: Noah Syndergaard allowed seven hits, four walks and four runs (two earned) in five innings, striking out four. Of his seven outs in play, five were groundballs. He threw 64 of his 102 pitches for strikes. Syndergaard now has a 4.79 ERA in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. He hasn’t allowed more than two earned runs or given up a home run in any of his last four starts. Puello’s fielding error in the second inning led to one of the unearned runs and Syndergaard’s own throwing error in the fifth led to another.

DOUBLE-A – Binghamton Mets

The skinny: Binghamton broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the eighth and beat Richmond, 3-0.

The standouts:

Brian Burgamy, 3B: 3-for-4 with a double and a walk

Jayce Boyd, 1B: 1-for-3 with a double and a walk

Kyle Johnson, RF: 0-for-2 with two walks

Matthew Bowman, RHP: Allowed five hits and one walk in six scoreless innings, striking out six

NOTES: Of Bowman’s 10 outs on balls in play, nine came on grounders, an excellent sign. Of his 90 pitches, Bowman threw 57 for strikes. In his last 10 starts, split between Double-A and a short trip to Triple-A, Bowman has 48 strikeouts and 14 strikeouts in 62.1 innings. He has allowed three home runs during that span. Bowman hasn’t allowed more than two earned runs in a start since June 6.

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – St. Lucie Mets

The skinny: St. Lucie committed four errors during a 6-2 loss to Fort Myers.

The standouts:

Cam Maron, C: 2-for-4 with two doubles

SINGLE-A – Savannah Sand Gnats

The skinny: Augusta scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth to tie the score and won in walk-off fashion, 10-9, over Savannah.

The standouts:

Dominic Smith, 1b: 2-for-5

Colton Plaia, C: 3-for-4 with a walk

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Brooklyn Cyclones

The skinny: Brooklyn held Mahoning Valley to just two hits during a 4-0 win.

The standouts:

Michael Conforto, LF: 2-for-5 with a double

Jhoan Urena, 3B: 2-for-3 with a double

Tomas Nido, C: 1-for-2 with two walks