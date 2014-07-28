SportsBaseball

Mets daily prospect report: Syndergaard trending in the right direction

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard is photographed during photo day on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2014 at Port St. Lucie. Fla. Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa

By Cody Derespina

An overview of the Mets minor league affiliates on Sunday:

TRIPLE-A – Las Vegas 51s

The skinny: Las Vegas scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to take the lead for good in a 6-5 win over Salt Lake.

The standouts:

Noah Syndergaard, RHP: Allowed two runs (one earned), five hits and two walks in five innings, striking out eight.

Matt den Dekker, CF: 1-for-2 with a walk

Matt Reynolds, SS: 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk

Andrew Brown, DH: 2-for-3 with a walk

NOTES: Syndergaard threw 103 pitches, 68 for strikes. Of his six outs on balls in play, three came on the ground. This makes two very good starts in a row for Syndergaard, who has 13 strikeouts in his last 11.1 innings. He’s allowed one earned run or fewer in three of his last four starts.

DOUBLE-A – Binghamton Mets

The skinny: The Mets lost, 7-3, to Yankees affiliate Trenton.

The standouts:

Travis Taijeron, RF: 1-for-2 with a double and two walks.

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – St. Lucie Mets

The skinny: St. Lucie dropped a pair of one-run games in a Sunday doubleheader with Daytona, losing 6-5 and 4-3.

The standouts:

Cam Maron, C (Game 1): 0-for-1 with two walks.

L.J. Mazzilli, 2B (Game 2): 2-for-3 with a walk

NOTES: Jeremy Hefner, recovering from Tommy John surgery, tossed three innings in Game 1, allowing three earned runs, three hits and four walks and striking out four.

SINGLE-A – Savannah Sand Gnats

The skinny: Savannah allowed three eighth inning runs in a 5-2 loss to Lexington.

The standouts:

Dominic Smith, 1B: 0-for-3 with two walks

NOTES: Smith is in the midst of a big slump. He’s 7-for-37 in his last 10 games and 2-for-20 in his last six. But he has five walks and only four strikeouts in his last six games, showing that he’s maintaining his plate discipline.

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Brooklyn Cyclones

The skinny: Brooklyn broke the game open with a four-run eighth inning in a 9-3 win over Lowell.

The standouts:

Michael Conforto, LF: 2-for-4 with a double and a walk

Michael Bernal, RF: 4-for-4 with two doubles

NOTES: Conforto, the Mets’ first round selection in June’s draft, has a hit in each of his first nine games. He’s 14-for-34 (.412) and has walked three times in his last four games.

