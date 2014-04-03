Lucas Duda to start at first base Friday vs. Reds, source says

After using three different first baseman in their first three games of the season, the Mets have committed to giving an extended look to Lucas Duda.

Duda will start at first base against the Reds on Friday, a team insider confirmed, which pushes Ike Davis out of the picture for now. The two competed for the job during spring training, though both suffered injuries that limited their at-bats.

Davis started on Opening Day while Duda made the start on Thursday. Josh Satin figures to play first when facing lefthanded pitching.

But for now, with the Mets not slated to face any lefthanders the next two series, the majority of the starts will fall to Duda.

“We want to see what he can do for an extended period of time,” the source said.

Duda finished 0-for-3 in Thursday’s loss to the Nationals.