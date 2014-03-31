Mets make lineup changes on Opening Day
Terry Collins worked much like a plate-spinner in spring training, frantically trying to piece together a lineup despite injuries and other unexpected things. So, it seemed only appropriate that on Opening Day, Collins was once again forced to juggle.
Outfielder Chris Young suffered a strained right quad late in Saturday’s exhibition game against the Blue Jays in Montreal. Second baseman Daniel Murphy flew back to Florida to be with his wife for the birth of the couple’s first child. And several members of the Mets reported to Citi Field with the flu.
-- Ike Davis started at first base. At least for now, Collins expects to play the hot hand at first base, going with favorable matchups. Collins cited Davis’ track record against Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg [4-for-12, 2 homers]. But general manager Sandy Alderson said he does not expect the ambiguous playing time situation at first base to go on “indefinitely.”
-- Andrew Brown started in leftfield, while Eric Young Jr. took over for Murphy at second base. Collins said Lucas Duda might have been in the lineup on Monday as an outfielder had he not suffered a hamstring injury in spring training that sidelined him for nearly three weeks.
-- Chris Young said he will be available to pinch hit against the Nationals. Young felt a twinge in his quad after running out a grounder late in the game against the Blue Jays. Earlier, he made several running catches while playing centerfield.
-- Jenrry Mejia remains on track to start on Friday against the Reds. He was hit in the right forearm by a comebacker in Montreal last Friday. But Collins said he played catch on Sunday while an exam revealed no major issues.
-- If the Mets find themselves in contention later in the season, Alderson insisted that the club has the money to add a significant upgrade. “If a player is available to us later in the year and presuming we have some success to that point in the season, then yes, absolutely,” he said. Mets’ payroll has remained around $90 million in each of the last three seasons.
Opening Day lineups
Nationals
Denard Span CF
Ryan Zimmerman 3B
Jayson Werth RF
Wilson Ramos C
Bryce Harper LF
Ian Desmond SS
Adam LaRoche 1B
Anthony Rendon 2B
Stephen Strasburg RHP
Mets
Eric Young Jr. 2B
Juan Lagares CF
David Wright 3B
Curtis Granderson RF
Andrew Brown LF
Ike Davis 1B
Travis d’Arnaud C
Ruben Tejada SS
Dillon Gee RHP