Mets' Matt den Dekker robs Ryan Howard of home run, throws out Reid Brignac at plate

Before the Mets had Juan Lagares, they had another defensive stud in centerfield by the name of Matt den Dekker. And with Juan Lagares on the disabled list, den Dekker stepped right in to fill his shoes.

With the Mets leading 1-0 in the bottom of the second, Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard drove a 3-2 pitch from Bartolo Colon to dead centerfield. Den Dekker tracked it down with ease, leaped at the wall and took a home run away from Howard.

Watch video of the great grab by den Dekker:

Then in the bottom of the third, den Dekker gunned down Reid Brignac as he tried to score from second on a single by Ben Revere.

Watch den Dekker's throw:

