Mets minor league rankings

1. NOAH SYNDERGAARD, RHP, Las Vegas 51s (AAA): 5.70 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 74 K, 23 BB

AGE: 21 | DRAFTED: 1st round (2010)

“Thor” has had a rough experience in AAA. His last five starts: 19 innings, 32 hits, 22 earned runs.

2. BRANDON NIMMO, CF, Binghamton Mets (AA): .302 BA, .430 OBP, .444 SLG, 6 HR

AGE: 21 | DRAFTED: 1st round (2011)

Has a hit in eight of his last 10 games as he adjusts to a recent promotion to Double-A.

3. KEVIN PLAWECKI, C, Las Vegas (AAA): .304 BA, .360 OBP, .466 SLG, 7 HR

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: 1st round (2012)

Is 2-for-23 following a recent promotion to Triple-A, but his two hits have been for extra bases: a double and a home run.

4. DILSON HERRERA, 2B, Binghamton (AA): .308 BA, .358 OBP, .422 SLG, 5 HR

AGE: 20 | DRAFTED: Signed out of Colombia

Has a seven-game hitting streak during which he’s 11-for-35 (.314) with two home runs.

5. WILMER FLORES, SS, Las Vegas (AAA): .318 BA, .359 OBP, .545 SLG, 8 HR

AGE: 22 | DRAFTED: Signed out of Venezuela

For the second consecutive season, Flores is dominating Triple-A with his bat. He has the highest on-base plus slugging percentage of his minor league career at .905.

6. DOMINIC SMITH, 1B, Savannah Sand Gnats (A): .291 BA, .354 OBP, .353 SLG, 0 HR

AGE: 19 | DRAFTED: 1st round (2013)

Smith batted just .212 in April but is hitting .323 with 15 doubles since.

7. RAFAEL MONTERO, RHP, Las Vegas (AAA): 3.75 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 49 K, 24 BB

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: Signed out of Dominican Republic

Montero is on the disabled list with a strained oblique.

8. STEVEN MATZ, LHP, Binghamton (AA): 2.44 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 75 K, 24 BB

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: 2nd round (2009)

After a rocky debut, has been electric in his last two starts: 13 innings, nine hits, two walks, 16 strikeouts, no earned runs.

9. AKEEL MORRIS, RHP, Savannah (A): 0.92 ERA, 0.79 WHIP, 60 K, 16 BB

AGE: 21 | DRAFTED: 10th round (2010)

Has seven saves this season and has allowed an earned run in just two of his 25 games.

10. MATTHEW BOWMAN, RHP, Las Vegas (AAA): 3.50 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 77 K, 22 BB

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: 13th round (2012)

In his last six starts at Double-A, Bowman struck out 42 and walked eight.

11. GABRIEL YNOA, RHP, Binghamton (AA): 4.23 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 64 K, 15 BB

AGE: 21 | DRAFTED: Signed out of the Dominican Republic

Struggled in his first start at Double-A, allowing nine hits and five earned runs in 5.1 innings.

12. MATT REYNOLDS, SS, Las Vegas (AAA): .365 BA, .432 OBP, .455 SLG, 1 HR

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: 2nd round (2012)

Is 22-for-59 with nine extra-base hits in 15 games since his promotion to Triple-A.

13. WILFREDO TOVAR, 2B/SS, Binghamton (AA): .313 BA, .377 OBP, .373 SLG, 1 HR

AGE: 22 | DRAFTED: Signed out of Venezuela

On the seven-day disabled list and hasn’t played since May 28.

14. DANIEL MUNO, SS/2B, Las Vegas (AAA): .265 BA, .381 OBP, .422 SLG, 9 HR

AGE: 25 | DRAFTED: 8th round (2011)

Has a .399 career OBP in four minor league seasons. His nine home runs this season ties a career best.

15. L.J. MAZZILLI, 2B, St. Lucie (A+): .291 BA, .358 OBP, .438 SLG, 9 HR

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: 4th round (2013)

Has taken leaps ahead in contact, patience and slugging in his second pro season. Is a little old for his levels, however.

16. GAVIN CECCHINI, SS, St. Lucie (A+): .251 BA, .319 OBP, .389 SLG, 4 HR

AGE: 20 | DRAFTED: 1st round (2012)

Possesses raw athleticism, but eye is below average at the plate. Power is developing; Had 20 extra-base hits in 390 at-bats during his first two seasons but has 27 extra-base hits in 283 at-bats this year.

17. KYLE JOHNSON, LF/CF, Binghamton (AA): .289 BA, .363 OBP, .440 SLG, 2 HR

AGE: 24 | DRAFTED: 25th round (2012)

Has little power, but his patience and contact have been remarkably consistent throughout his three seasons. Mets acquired Johnson for Collin Cowgill.

18. CAM MARON, C, St. Lucie (A+): .284 BA, .386 OBP, .390 SLG, 3 HR

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: 34th round (2009)

A Huntington native who went to Hicksville High School, Maron has shown very strong contact and patience while bouncing around the Mets’ lower levels.

19. ROBERT GSELLMAN, RHP, Savannah (A): 2.80 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 51 K, 20 BB

AGE: 20 | DRAFTED: 13th round (2011)

Control has taken a step back this season. Doesn’t dominate hitters, but has kept ERA low during his pro career.

20. ALLAN DYKSTRA, 1B, Las Vegas (AAA): .288 BA, .433 OBP, .528 SLG, 12 HR

AGE: 27 | DRAFTED: 1st round (2008)

Dykstra has always walked and always slugged in the minors. But he’s blocked by Lucas Duda on the MLB roster.

21. JACK LEATHERSICH, LHP, Binghamton (AA): 2.88 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 61 K, 16 BB

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: 5th round (2011)

Leathersich has always been dominating, but he’s struggled with control. This season he’s finally putting it all together. In his last 10 games he’s pitched 12.2 innings, striking out 22 and walking four.

22. MARCOS MOLINA, RHP, Brooklyn (A-): 0.47 ERA, 0.47 WHIP, 20 K, 2 BB

AGE: 19 | DRAFTED: Signed out of Dominican Republic

At the highest level of his three pro seasons, the starter has the highest strikeouts per nine innings (9.5) and the lowest walks per nine innings (0.9).

23. JEFF MCNEIL, 3B, St. Lucie (A+): .313 BA, .384 OBP, .426 SLG, 2 HR

AGE: 22 | DRAFTED: 12th round (2013)

McNeil is batting .200 in his first 12 games since being promoted to St. Lucie.

24. JHOAN URENA, 3B, Brooklyn (A-): .333 BA, .410 OBP, .522 SLG, 2 HR

AGE: 19 | DRAFTED: Signed out of Dominican Republic

Urena’s average and on-base percentage have risen each of his three pro seasons and his .522 slugging percentage this season is a career high. Nine of his 23 hits have gone for extra bases.

25. LOGAN VERRETT, RHP, Las Vegas (AAA): 4.82 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 70 K, 18 BB

AGE: 24 | DRAFTED: 3rd round (2011)

Has struck out 40 and walked 10 in his last 10 starts, but he’s given up 82 hits in just 54.1 innings.

26. ZACK THORNTON, RHP, Las Vegas (AAA): 3.52 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 50 K, 16 BB

AGE: 26 | DRAFTED: 23rd round (2010)

Performed poorly after a trade to the Mets in the Ike Davis deal. But he’s been better recently. In Thornton’s last 10 games, he’s allowed 11 hits in 13 innings, striking out 17.

27. ROBERT COLES, RHP, St. Lucie (A+): 2.18 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 37 K, 8 BB

AGE: 22 | DRAFTED: 28th round (2013)

The reliever has 12 saves, but has struggled with his control in four games since his promotion to St. Lucie.

28. LUIS CESSA, RHP, St. Lucie (A+): 4.58 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 46 K, 23 BB

AGE: 22 | DRAFTED: Signed out of Mexico

Has the highest walks per nine innings (2.7) and lowest strikeouts per nine innings (5.4) in his pro career. Also has allowed 84 hits in 76.2 innings.

29. JAYCE BOYD, 1B, Binghamton (AA): .247 BA, .329 OBP, .337 SLG, 3 HR

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: 6th round (2012)

Boyd is in a 9-for-41 (.219) slump. In his last 10 games he’s walked three times and struck out 11 times.

30. CESAR PUELLO, LF/RF, Las Vegas (AAA): .229 BA, .332 OBP, .324 SLG, 2 HR

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: Signed out of Dominican Republic

Puello was having a breakout season in 2013 before he was suspended for his involvement with the Biogenesis investigation. Currently has only 12 extra-base hits and the worst slugging percentage of his career.

31. BLAKE TAYLOR, LHP, Gulf Coast Mets (Rk): 0.00 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 8 K, 6 BB

AGE: 17 | DRAFTED: 2nd round (2013)

In 27.2 pro innings since he’s been drafted, Taylor has allowed just eight hits. But he’s walked 15.

32. MICHAEL FULMER, RHP, St. Lucie (A+): 4.43 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 52 K, 20 BB

AGE: 21 | DRAFTED: 1st round (2011)

In his last 10 games, Fulmer has a 2.70 ERA. His control isn’t overwhelming, however; He’s struck out 41 and walked 19.

THE TEAMS

LAS VEGAS 51s, Pacific Coast League (AAA): Record: 51-37, 1st place. Last week: 3-4

BINGHAMTON METS, Eastern League (AA): Record: 50-35, 2nd place. Last week: 3-3

ST. LUCIE METS, Florida State League (A+): Record: 51-32, 1st place. Last week: 7-0

SAVANNAH SAND GNATS, South Atlantic League (A): Record: 56-26, 1st place. Last week: 6-0

BROOKLYN CYCLONES, New York/Penn League (A-): Record: 11-8, 2nd place. Last week: 0-2