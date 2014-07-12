Mets minor league rankings

Here's Newsday's newest minor league rankings for the Mets organization. All stats are through Friday.



1. NOAH SYNDERGAARD, RHP, Las Vegas 51s (AAA): 5.31 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 82 K, 23 BB

AGE: 21 | DRAFTED: 1st round (2010)

After a string of bad starts, “Thor” was excellent on July 6, allowing one earned run in seven innings, walking none and striking out eight.

2. BRANDON NIMMO, CF, Binghamton Mets (AA): .289 BA, .420 OBP, .432 SLG, 7 HR

AGE: 21 | DRAFTED: 1st round (2011)

Has three home runs and 15 walks in 22 games since promotion to Double-A, but hitting just .189.

3. KEVIN PLAWECKI, C, Las Vegas (AAA): .308 BA, .367 OBP, .474 SLG, 8 HR

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: 1st round (2012)

Struggled initially after being promoted to Triple-A, but is 8-for-27 (.296) in his last eight games.

4. DILSON HERRERA, 2B, Binghamton (AA): .309 BA, .362 OBP, .418 SLG, 5 HR

AGE: 20 | DRAFTED: Signed out of Colombia

Is hitting .313 with a .383 OBP in 20 games since his promotion to Double-A.

5. WILMER FLORES, SS, Las Vegas (AAA): .322 BA, .362 OBP, .585 SLG, 12 HR

AGE: 22 | DRAFTED: Signed out of Venezuela

Flores had six home runs in a five-game span from July 3-6.

6. DOMINIC SMITH, 1B, Savannah Sand Gnats (A): .296 BA, .354 OBP, .360 SLG, 0 HR

AGE: 19 | DRAFTED: 1st round (2013)

Is 18-for-41 (.439) with six multi-hit games in his last 10 games.

7. RAFAEL MONTERO, RHP, Las Vegas (AAA): 3.78 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 52 K, 24 BB

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: Signed out of Dominican Republic

Struck out three and allowed three hits in two innings in a Gulf Coast League game on a rehab assignment as he comes back from a strained oblique.

8. STEVEN MATZ, LHP, Binghamton (AA): 2.41 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 87 K, 26 BB

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: 2nd round (2009)

After a rocky debut, has been electric in last three starts: 18.1 innings, 13 hits, three walks, 21 strikeouts, three earned runs.

9. AKEEL MORRIS, RHP, Savannah (A): 0.90 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, 63 K, 16 BB

AGE: 21 | DRAFTED: 10th round (2010)

Has eight saves this season and has allowed an earned run in just two of his 26 games.

10. MATTHEW BOWMAN, RHP, Las Vegas (AAA): 3.43 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 85 K, 24 BB

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: 13th round (2012)

Has a 2.79 ERA, eight strikeouts and two walks in two starts since a promotion to Triple-A.

ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN:

11. GABRIEL YNOA, RHP, Binghamton (AA): 3.91 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 73 K, 15 BB

AGE: 21 | DRAFTED: Signed out of the Dominican Republic

Struggled in his first start at Double-A, but was excellent on July 9. He allowed four hits in seven scoreless innings, striking out nine and walking none.

12. MATT REYNOLDS, SS, Las Vegas (AAA): .353 BA, .422 OBP, .435 SLG, 1 HR

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: 2nd round (2012)

Is batting .346 in 23 games since his promotion to Triple-A. Here’s the knock on Reynolds: He’s never hit before this year. In 2013 he had a .225 average and .300 OBP and in 2012 he hit .259 with a .335 OBP. Most of his hits are also singles this season (18 extra-base hits out of 103 hits), and he’s striking out twice as often as he’s walking.

13. WILFREDO TOVAR, 2B/SS, Binghamton (AA): .313 BA, .377 OBP, .373 SLG, 1 HR

AGE: 22 | DRAFTED: Signed out of Venezuela

On the seven-day disabled list and hasn’t played since May 28.

14. MICHAEL CONFORTO, OF, Brooklyn (A-): Has not started playing yet

AGE: 21 | DRAFTED: 1st round (2014)

The 10th overall pick is making his pro debut next week. Hit .345 with a .504 OBP and .547 slugging percentage for Oregon State this year. Debuts on the prospect rankings this low only because he hasn’t played yet. Likely to be a quick riser and could work his way into top-10 by the end of the season.

15. DANIEL MUNO, SS/2B, Las Vegas (AAA): .267 BA, .381 OBP, .421 SLG, 9 HR

AGE: 25 | DRAFTED: 8th round (2011)

Has nine walks and three strikeouts in his last 10 games.

16. L.J. MAZZILLI, 2B, St. Lucie (A+): .294 BA, .357 OBP, .443 SLG, 9 HR

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: 4th round (2013)

Since a promotion to St. Lucie, his slugging has taken a step forward, but his patience has fallen off a cliff. He has four walks and 11 strikeouts.

17. GAVIN CECCHINI, SS, St. Lucie (A+): .243 BA, .312 OBP, .372 SLG, 4 HR

AGE: 20 | DRAFTED: 1st round (2012)

Possesses raw athleticism, but eye is below average at the plate. Power is developing; Had 20 extra-base hits in 390 at-bats during his first two seasons but has 27 extra-base hits in 301 at-bats this year. In a 5-for-37 (.135) slump in his last 10 games with no extra-base hits.

18. KYLE JOHNSON, LF/CF, Binghamton (AA): .278 BA, .359 OBP, .420 SLG, 4 HR

AGE: 24 | DRAFTED: 25th round (2012)

Doubled his season home run output with two in one game on July 3. Mets acquired Johnson for Collin Cowgill.

19. CAM MARON, C, St. Lucie (A+): .288 BA, .388 OBP, .391 SLG, 3 HR

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: 34th round (2009)

A Huntington native who went to Hicksville High School, Maron has a .390 OBP (eight hits and eight walks) in his last 10 games.

20. ROBERT GSELLMAN, RHP, Savannah (A): 2.81 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 58 K, 22 BB

AGE: 20 | DRAFTED: 13th round (2011)

Control has taken a step back this season. Doesn’t dominate hitters, but has kept ERA low during his pro career.

21. ALLAN DYKSTRA, 1B, Las Vegas (AAA): .283 BA, .429 OBP, .518 SLG, 12 HR

AGE: 27 | DRAFTED: 1st round (2008)

Still hasn’t homered in July, though he’s batting .286 with a .483 OBP this month.

22. JACK LEATHERSICH, LHP, Binghamton (AA): 2.63 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 67 K, 17 BB

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: 5th round (2011)

Leathersich has always been dominating, but he’s struggled with control. This season he’s finally putting it all together. In his last 10 games he’s pitched 13.2 innings, striking out 22 and walking four. He needs to test his improved command in Triple-A.

23. MARCOS MOLINA, RHP, Brooklyn (A-): 0.38 ERA, 0.54 WHIP, 26 K, 5 BB

AGE: 19 | DRAFTED: Signed out of Dominican Republic

At the highest level of his three pro seasons, the starter has the highest strikeouts per nine innings (9.8) and the lowest walks per nine innings (1.9).

24. JEFF MCNEIL, 3B, St. Lucie (A+): .310 BA, .383 OBP, .422 SLG, 2 HR

AGE: 22 | DRAFTED: 12th round (2013)

McNeil is starting to come around at St. Lucie, batting .242 with a .342 OBP in his last 10 games.

25. JHOAN URENA, 3B, Brooklyn (A-): .304 BA, .372 OBP, .471 SLG, 3 HR

AGE: 19 | DRAFTED: Signed out of Dominican Republic

His first season in Brooklyn has produced 48 total bases, 11 extra-base hits and 31 hits so far.

26. ZACK THORNTON, RHP, Las Vegas (AAA): 3.24 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 55 K, 17 BB

AGE: 26 | DRAFTED: 23rd round (2010)

Performed poorly after a trade to the Mets in the Ike Davis deal. But he’s been better recently. In Thornton’s last 10 games, he’s allowed nine hits in 15 innings, striking out 19.

27. BLAKE TAYLOR, LHP, Gulf Coast Mets (Rk): 0.00 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 10 K, 7 BB

AGE: 17 | DRAFTED: 2nd round (2013)

In 31.2 pro innings since he’s been drafted, Taylor has allowed just eight hits. But he’s walked 16. Was the Player To Be Named Later in the Ike Davis trade.

28. ROBERT COLES, RHP, St. Lucie (A+): 2.16 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 37 K, 8 BB

AGE: 22 | DRAFTED: 28th round (2013)

The reliever has 12 saves, 11 with Savannah. Has struck out five in 5.2 innings since a promotion to St. Lucie.

29. LOGAN VERRETT, RHP, Las Vegas (AAA): 4.71 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 74 K, 21 BB

AGE: 24 | DRAFTED: 3rd round (2011)

Verrett isn’t has decent control, but he isn’t dominating and allows far too many hits this season: 149 in 105 innings. This is the first year his hits allowed have exceeded his innings pitched.

30. LUIS CESSA, RHP, St. Lucie (A+): 4.58 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 46 K, 23 BB

AGE: 22 | DRAFTED: Signed out of Mexico

Has the highest walks per nine innings (2.7) and lowest strikeouts per nine innings (5.4) in his pro career. Also has allowed 84 hits in 76.2 innings.

31. JAYCE BOYD, 1B, Binghamton (AA): .255 BA, .339 OBP, .345 SLG, 3 HR

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: 6th round (2012)

Boyd is 13-for-37 (.351) in his last 10 games with a .429 OBP.

32. CESAR PUELLO, LF/RF, Las Vegas (AAA): .235 BA, .336 OBP, .358 SLG, 4 HR

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: Signed out of Dominican Republic

Puello was having a breakout season in 2013 before he was suspended for his involvement with the Biogenesis investigation. Is the power coming? Has three home runs in his last six starts.

33. MICHAEL FULMER, RHP, St. Lucie (A+): 4.43 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 54 K, 21 BB

AGE: 21 | DRAFTED: 1st round (2011)

In his last 10 games, Fulmer has a 3.18 ERA. His control isn’t overwhelming, however; He’s struck out 39 and walked 20.

THE TEAMS

LAS VEGAS 51s, Pacific Coast League (AAA): Record: 56-41, 1st place. Last week: 5-4

BINGHAMTON METS, Eastern League (AA): Record: 55-38, 2nd place. Last week: 5-3

ST. LUCIE METS, Florida State League (A+): Record: 52-36, 2nd place. Last week: 1-4

SAVANNAH SAND GNATS, South Atlantic League (A): Record: 60-28, 1st place. Last week: 4-2

BROOKLYN CYCLONES, New York/Penn League (A-): Record: 15-13, T-2nd place. Last week: 4-4