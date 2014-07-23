Mets outfielder makes good after run-in with young fans

SEATTLE -- Eric Young Jr. worked quickly to win a few new fans, just moments after nearly wiping them out while in pursuit of a foul ball.

In the fifth inning of the Mets’ 3-1 victory over the Mariners on Tuesday night, Young took off at top speed after Endy Chavez’s foul ball. Young wound up diving into the first row, where he crashed into a pair of youngsters near the railing.

Not only did Young miss the ball, but it appeared he made pretty good contact with the kids. Immediately, Young checked on one of the fans, patting him on the head before returning to his defensive position.

He wasn’t done.

Young returned shortly with two baseballs and two wristbands, one for each of the young fans.

“They were good and pretty excited after I gave them stuff,” Young said. “They enjoyed the rest of the game.”

Before the Mets finished off the victory -- their first in three games -- Young made sure to jog down the line a few more times just to check in. It seemed as if he had done enough to make up for the close call.

“By the third time they gave me knuckles,” Young said. “So I’m like ‘alright, I just wanted to make sure.’ Everybody was feeling good by then.”