Mets pitchers not entirely unproductive at the plate

We get it: Mets pitchers don't have a hit yet.

But does that mean they've been unproductive?

One of the prevailing narratives surrounding the Mets during the early part of this season has revolved around Mets hurlers' almost inexplicable inability to manage even a single. They're 0-for-64 and counting, the lone National League team without a hit from their pitching staff. Among American League teams, even the Tigers, Blue Jays, Indians, Royals and Yankees have had a pitcher produce a hit.

There's more to baseball, however, than batting average, and Mets pitchers have actually done some things well.

- Six walks are tied with the Cardinals for the most in baseball.

- Eight sacrifice hits ranks seventh in MLB.

- Three RBIs is tied for eighth in baseball with the Diamondbacks and Padres.

Consider that opposing pitchers have gone 8-for-70 against the Mets -- including Masahiro Tanaka's single on Wednesday night -- but with no walks and only six sacrifice hits. Mets pitchers have an .086 on-base percentage and opposing pitchers have a .113 OBP. Not that much of a difference.

So while it might be nice to see Jacob deGrom break the slump on Thursday for sake of narrative, another 0-fer may not be the worst thing, either.