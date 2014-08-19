Mets prospect report: Plawecki adjusting to Triple-A

Here’s an overview of the Mets minor league affiliates on Monday:

TRIPLE-A – Las Vegas 51s

The skinny: Omaha scored five runs in the first and benefitted from home runs by two players with significant MLB experience, Paul Janish and Carlos Peguero, during a 9-5 romp over Las Vegas. The 51s did mount a mini-rally, striking for three runs in the ninth.

The standouts:

Anthony Seratelli, 2B: 2-for-4 with a double and a walk

Matt Reynolds, SS: 2-for-5

Bobby Abreu, DH: 1-for-4 with a walk

Kevin Plawecki, C: 2-for-4

Allan Dykstra, 1B: 2-for-4

Cesar Puello, RF: 1-for-3 with a double and a walk

NOTES: After starring with Binghamton, Plawecki got off to a rough start in Las Vegas, going just 1-for-15 in his first five games – though that lone hit was a home run. Since then, however, he’s hit .287 (27-for-94) with six doubles and a pair of home runs, showing that the 23-year-old is adjusting to Triple-A pitching.

DOUBLE-A – Binghamton Mets

The skinny: Binghamton held a six-run lead after the third inning and never looked back in an 11-4 win over Erie.

The standouts:

Jayce Boyd, 1B: 3-for-4 with a home run and a walk

Brandon Nimmo, LF: 1-for-4 with a walk

T.J. Rivera, 3B: 3-for-5 with a double

Travis Taijeron, RF: 4-for-5 with a double and a home run

NOTES: Boyd was hitting .248 with a .335 on-base percentage heading into July, but the first baseman has taken off since. In 37 games beginning July 1, Boyd is batting .365 with a .446 OBP. Of his 45 hits in that span, 13 have gone for extra-bases, including three home runs. He’s also walked (18) as much as he’s struck out.

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – St. Lucie Mets

The skinny: Charlotte scored six runs in the first and was shut out by St. Lucie from there on. But the damage was done and the Stone Crabs beat the Mets, 6-3.

The standouts:

Maikis De La Cruz, CF: 3-for-4 with a double and a home run

L.J. Mazzilli, 2B: 1-for-4 with a home run

Cam Maron, C: 1-for-3 with a walk

Tim Peterson, RHP: Allowed one walk in three scoreless, hitless innings, striking out four

NOTES: Peterson has struck out 66 and walked just 14 in 51.1 innings this season, split between Savannah and St. Lucie. But those sterling numbers obscure a control issue with St. Lucie, however, where he’s walked 10 and struck out 22 in 20.2 innings. His spectacular performance to close out the final innings of Monday’s game could be a step back in the right direction.

SINGLE-A – Savannah Sand Gnats

The skinny: Savannah was off.

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Brooklyn Cyclones

The skinny: Brooklyn was off.