Mets' prospect watch

So far the Mets have had nine players among the organization’s more notable prospects play in spring training games.

Here’s how they’ve fared:

Jacob DeGrom, RHP

deGrom is something of a “lesser” prospect given his age (25) and his late transition to the mound. But he’s made an early impression in camp, striking out six across six scoreless innings in his three games of work. He's given up just two hits and one walk.

Jeurys Familia, RHP

Familia is familiar (sorry) to Mets fans given his limited stints in the major league bullpen. He’s a strong candidate to start the season in Flushing and has struck out three hitters in three innings of work (two games), allowing one hit.

Rafael Montero, RHP

Montero became a hot name with his excellent production last season – even after heading to the pitching purgatory (or Hell) known as “Triple-A Las Vegas”. In two games this spring, he’s pitched four innings, allowing one hit and one unearned run, and striking out three.

Noah Syndergaard, RHP

What more can be said about the Mets’ top prospect? You won’t see him until late June, but that’s more about service time considerations than it is about his “stuff”. In two spring games he has five strikeouts in five innings, allowing three hits, three walks and two earned runs.

Jack Leathersich, LHP

A strikeout superstar, Leathersich has struggled with his command throughout the minors and put up abysmal numbers (aside from punchouts) when he was promoted to Triple-A. His spring got off to a rough start, too. In 0.2 innings (one game), he allowed three hits, one walk and four earned runs. The most troubling number might be his zero strikeouts so far.

Brandon Nimmo, OF

Nimmo has performed consistently well at every level of the minors, demonstrating a strong eye at the plate. In five games, he’s 3-for-6 with a walk.

Cesar Puello, OF

Will Puello display the power potential he showed last season before an injury and PED-related suspension cut his season short? In nine games, he’s 4-for-10 with two walks and two doubles.

Kevin Plawecki, C

Doesn’t have the same hype as the more MLB-ready Travis d’Arnaud, but Plawecki is a consistently good hitter with improving defensive skills. In three games, he's 1-for-3 with a double.

Steven Matz, LHP

UPDATE: Matz was optioned to minor league camp on March 10.

Long Island’s own Matz was finally healthy last season and unleashed his stellar stuff on the minors. He had five strikeouts in two innings (two games) while allowing two hits and one walk this spring.

