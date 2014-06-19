Mets prospects Steven Matz, Brandon Nimmo, Dilson Herrera promoted to Double-A

Now all that separates three of the Mets top prospects from Citi Field is two levels and 185 miles.

Lefthanded starter Steven Matz, centerfielder Brandon Nimmo and second baseman Dilson Herrera have all been promoted to Double-A Binghamton, according to multiple reports. The news was first reported by Jon Santucci, an area journalist who said he spoke to Nimmo. T.J. Rivera and Randy Fontanez are also headed north.

Nimmo, 21, was selected in the first round (13th overall) of the 2011 draft. In 62 games with the Single-A advanced St. Lucie Mets, he hit .322 with a .448 on-base percentage and a .458 slugging percentage. He has a career .399 OBP in 251 minor league games (four seasons).

Matz, 23, is a Stony Brook native who graduated from Ward Melville High School. He was selected in the second round of the 2009 draft, but didn’t make his professional debut until 2012 due to Tommy John surgery. Matz had a 2.21 ERA in 12 starts for St. Lucie this season and owns a career 2.33 ERA. The southpaw made recent strides with his control. In his final five starts for St. Lucie (30.2 innings), Matz struck out 32 and walked nine.

Herrera, 20, was the player to be named later in the trade that sent John Buck and Marlon Byrd to the Pirates in August 2013. He hit .307 with a .355 OBP and .410 slugging percentage in 67 games this season. Herrera has a career .288 average and .356 on-base percentage in four minor league seasons. He comes to Binghamton on a hot streak, going 13-for-42(.310) in his last 10 games with a hit in nine of the 10

Rivera, 25, is a Bronx native. He batted .341 with a .383 OBP in his third season with St. Lucie.

Fontanez, a 25-year-old righthanded reliever, has a 2.56 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 10 saves in 24 games. He struck out 33 and walked seven in 31.2 innings.

The Binghamton squad will now be overloaded with organizational prospects. Other top minor leaguers currently playing with Binghamton include pitchers Matthew Bowman and Jack Leathersich, catcher Kevin Plawecki, first baseman Jayce Boyd and infielder Wilfredo Tovar.

Binghamton entered Wednesday 40-30, in second place in the Eastern League. St. Lucie was 40-29 and just a half game back of first in the South division of the Florida State League.

UPDATE: 23-year-old shortstop/second baseman Matt Reynolds has been promoted to Triple-A Las Vegas, reports ESPN's Adam Rubin. Reynolds hit .355 with a .430 OBP and .422 slugging percentage for the B-Mets. It's a breakout year for Reynolds, who was selected in the second round of the 2012 draft and had a .702 and .635 OPS during his first two seasons in the minors, respectively.