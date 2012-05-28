Acosta puts it down middle -- and that's problem

Manager Terry Collins admitted Monday that the Mets are flummoxed about how to fix reliever Manny Acosta, who gave up a three-run home run to Ty Wigginton in the ninth inning of an 8-4 loss to the Phillies.

Acosta, who for a time was the team's closer in 2011, saw his ERA jump to 11.86. In 22 innings, he has given up 35 hits, including six home runs, walked 15 and struck out 23.

Asked what Acosta is doing wrong, Collins said: "The ball's right in the heart of the plate. We've looked at all his films and tapes, and the ball's in the middle of the plate."

The Mets announced after the game that righthander Chris Schwinden will come up from Triple-A Buffalo Tuesday night, as will shortstop Omar Quintanilla to replace the injured Justin Turner. But there was no announcement about which player will be removed from the roster to make room for Schwinden.

Labor Day for Torres

Andres Torres got to Citi Field at about 1:30 p.m. after his wife gave birth at 6:30 a.m. to the couple's second child, a girl named Mia Carolina. Torres picked up a pinch-hit double leading off the eighth with the Mets trailing 5-4. But he was left stranded on third when Daniel Murphy grounded to second with the infield in and one out. David Wright followed with an inning-ending grounder to third.

Walks embarrass Niese

Jon Niese, who was dominant in his last outing against the Pirates, lasted five innings plus two batters. He allowed only two hits, but the Phillies scored four runs against him thanks to five walks. He threw 115 pitches. "Five walks," he said. "Pretty embarrassing. I didn't have my good stuff. I didn't have my good command."

Trainer's room

Josh Thole (concussion) caught five innings in an extended spring training game. Jason Bay (ribs) and Ruben Tejada (quad) DH'd in the same game.