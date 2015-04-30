Brandon Nimmo heating up for Binghamton Mets

Centerfielder Brandon Nimmo was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and a walk as Mets Double-A affiliate Binghamton beat Portland, 8-3, on Wednesday.

Third baseman Josh Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and a walk for the Mets (12-8). First baseman Aderlin Rodriguez and second baseman Jairo Perez each homered.

Nimmo, the Mets' top pick in the 2011 draft, is batting .284 with a .365 on-base percentage in 19 games. He began the year 0-for-12 and 2-for-20, but Nimmo has a hit in six straight games and 14 of his last 16. Since going hitless in his first three games of the season, Nimmo is batting .338 (21-for-62).

Elsewhere in the minors

TRIPLE-A LAS VEGAS (12-8)

The 51s were off. Long Island native Steven Matz, the Mets' top lefthanded pitching prospect, start for Las Vegas against Diamondbacks affiliate Reno at 10:05 p.m. ET on Thursday.

SINGLE-A ADVANCED ST. LUCIE (10-10)

The Mets were off.

SINGLE-A SAVANNAH (7-12)

Second baseman Jean Rodriguez was 3-for-4, and centerfielder John Mora went 2-for-4 with a double and a walk as the Sand Gnats beat Delmarva, 7-5. Corey Oswalt struck out four in six innings, allowing seven hits, one walk and three runs (two earned).