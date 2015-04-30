SportsBaseballMets

Brandon Nimmo heating up for Binghamton Mets

Brandon Nimmo poses at Citi Field shortly after he was...

Brandon Nimmo poses at Citi Field shortly after he was drafted by the Mets in 2011. Credit: AP

By CODY DERESPINAcody.derespina@newsday.com

Centerfielder Brandon Nimmo was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and a walk as Mets Double-A affiliate Binghamton beat Portland, 8-3, on Wednesday.

Third baseman Josh Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and a walk for the Mets (12-8). First baseman Aderlin Rodriguez and second baseman Jairo Perez each homered.

Nimmo, the Mets' top pick in the 2011 draft, is batting .284 with a .365 on-base percentage in 19 games. He began the year 0-for-12 and 2-for-20, but Nimmo has a hit in six straight games and 14 of his last 16. Since going hitless in his first three games of the season, Nimmo is batting .338 (21-for-62).

Elsewhere in the minors

TRIPLE-A LAS VEGAS (12-8)

The 51s were off. Long Island native Steven Matz, the Mets' top lefthanded pitching prospect, start for Las Vegas against Diamondbacks affiliate Reno at 10:05 p.m. ET on Thursday.

SINGLE-A ADVANCED ST. LUCIE (10-10)

The Mets were off.

SINGLE-A SAVANNAH (7-12)

Second baseman Jean Rodriguez was 3-for-4, and centerfielder John Mora went 2-for-4 with a double and a walk as the Sand Gnats beat Delmarva, 7-5. Corey Oswalt struck out four in six innings, allowing seven hits, one walk and three runs (two earned).

More Mets headlines

Didn't find what you were looking for?