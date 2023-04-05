Mets swept by Brewers after Adam Ottavino gives up walk-off homer

MILWAUKEE — The best thing to happen to the Mets during their three-day stay in Wisconsin was they get to leave afterward.

Their 7-6 loss on Wednesday completed the sweep for the Brewers. Adam Ottavino gave up a game-ending home run to Garrett Mitchell in the bottom of the ninth, a long flyball to rightfield that Ottavino didn’t even bother to watch as he started to walk back to the dugout.

The Mets, who went 3-4 on their season-opening road trip, have lost three consecutive games heading into their home opener Thursday against the Marlins. That matches their longest such streak from last season. They haven’t lost four straight since September 2021.

The first half of the game featured the opposite of a pitchers’ duel between Brewers ace Corbin Burnes and Mets lefthander David Peterson, with neither escaping the fifth.

Peterson allowed five runs on five hits and five walks over four-plus innings. He didn’t have any perfect innings but had particular trouble in the second, when in a span of three pitches Jesse Winker doubled, Owen Miller singled and Joey Wiemer hit a three-run homer.

Miller’s knock went through the left side of a drawn-in infield — past a diving Francisco Lindor — for an RBI single. Wiemer’s long ball was the first of his career (in his fifth career game).

The Mets were similarly successful against Burnes, reaching him for six runs, seven hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings. Starling Marte was hit by a pitch, stole second and came home on Lindor’s double, the Mets scored for the first time in the series, having been shut out in the first two games.

Pete Alonso had a pair of two-run home runs, in the third and the fifth. Lindor scored on both. It was the 15th multi-homer game of his career.

With 149 homers across his now five major-league seasons, Alonso is tied with Carlos Beltran for sixth on the Mets’ all-time list.

The Mets didn’t have any hits after Alonso’s second homer.