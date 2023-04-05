Mets' home opener vs. Marlins postponed to Friday due to inclement weather forecast

Mets fans will have to wait one more day to see their team play at Citi Field.

Thursday's home opener against the Miami Marlins has been postponed due to forecasted rain, the team announced.

The game will be made up Friday at 1:10 p.m.

Fans holding tickets for Thursday's game can use them for Friday's rescheduled game. Season ticketholders may exchange their tickets for a 2023 regular season game at Citi Field up until 10 a.m. on Friday.

Following the conclusion of Friday’s game, a digital voucher will be loaded into each attending fan's My Mets Tickets account for any unused tickets. The digital voucher will be accessible beginning on Saturday at 10 a.m. Fans may exchange the voucher for a ticket comparable in price and location to another Mets 2023 regular season home game at Citi Field (excluding the Subway Series from June 13-14), subject to availability.

Complimentary tickets to Thursday's game and tickets marked "NO RAIN CHECK" have no value and do not constitute a rain check. However, these tickets can be utilized to attend Friday’s rescheduled game.

Prepaid parking will be valid for admission for Friday’s rescheduled game.