Mets release short statement on Carlos Correa as infielder officially rejoins Twins

Carlos Correa has passed a physical. Just not with the Mets.

The Minnesota Twins officially announced Correa’s signing Wednesday, bringing the shortstop back to the team he was with last year — before, that is, making an ill-fated decision to reject their original offer and further test free agency.

Correa’s deal is worth a guaranteed six years and $200 million, with additional vesting options for four more years and $70 million, according to numerous reports. This comes after Correa failed physicals with the Giants and Mets, the latter agreement falling through Tuesday after nearly three weeks in limbo.

“We were unable to reach an agreement,” the Mets said in a statement. “We wish Carlos all the best.”

The Mets’ statement echoed that of the Giants, who originally agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract with Correa before a physical reportedly showed potential issues with the shortstop’s surgically repaired right ankle. Correa, 28, has never missed any time due to the surgery, which occurred when he was a minor-leaguer in 2014, but there were concerns about the viability of such a long-term deal. The Giants deal fell apart the day he was supposed to be introduced by the team and agent Scott Boras came to a conditional agreement with Mets owner Steve Cohen just 48 hours later.

“While we are prohibited from disclosing confidential medical information, as Scott Boras stated publicly, there was a difference of opinion over the results of Carlos’ physical examination,” Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said then. “We wish Carlos the best.”

The saga continued from there, with the Mets originally offering Correa a 12-year, $315 million deal, pending the physical. Negotiations, though, became thorny after Mets team doctors also flagged concerns. The Mets reportedly sought further protections, offering Correa a six-year deal worth $157.5 million, with options in place for six more years, according to the New York Post. If Correa stayed healthy throughout the course of his Mets career, the deal would be similar to the Mets' original offer, but the many stipulations in place meant the Twins’ offer included more guaranteed money.

Correa, 28, played one season with the Twins last year before opting out of his contract, leading the Twins then to offer him a 10-year, $285 million deal, which was also rejected. The All-Star shortstop hit .291/.366/.467 with 24 doubles, 22 home runs and 64 RBIs in 136 games, with a 4.4 fWAR.

“Wow what a journey it’s been,” Correa wrote on an Instagram post Wednesday — one where he’s proudly wearing a Twins jersey. “A lot of emotions involved throughout the whole process but always believed that at the end of the day God will put me in the right place.”

“I’m so happy and excited to be back home with my extended family, the Minnesota Twins. From the players, staff, all the way to the front office I was welcomed and embraced as one of their own since day one. Now I’m back to finish what we started. Let’s get back to work.”