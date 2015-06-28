Three events in one day at Citi Field

Fans coming to Citi Field on Sunday can expect to see Stony Brook native Steven Matz on the mound, two baseball games and the Steve Miller Band. Now that's some bang for your buck.

Because of Saturday's rain-suspended game, the Mets and the Reds will take the field at 1:10 p.m. to play the final three innings of a game tied at 1. After a 30-minute break, Matz will take the hill for his major-league debut. After that will be a postgame concert held over from Saturday.

Ticket-holders to Saturday's game will be allowed to exchange their tickets for Sunday's originally scheduled matchup, the Mets announced. While some fans already exchanged their tickets in the rain Saturday, others can do so by going to the ticket windows beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday, though the seats will be in alternate locations.

Terry Collins understandably was less concerned about those logistics and more concerned about his rookie pitcher. (The jury is still out on whether he's a Steve Miller Band fan.) "You've got 30 minutes between games," Collins said when asked if the delay will affect Matz's preparation. "Come in and do your routine and get yourself stretched out. These guys like to schedule when they're going to be on there and everything else and hopefully we can take care of business in the first game and get the second game going as fast as we can."