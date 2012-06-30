David Wright could own a few more Mets records before he's done

LOS ANGELES -- When it's all over, David Wright might own every Mets offensive record, especially if he signs a new contract in the next two years.

Wright has broken the team records for career runs, RBIs and walks this season. He achieved the walks mark in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Dodgers in the eighth inning, breaking a tie with Darryl Strawberry. Wright went into Friday night with 581.

Wright also tied Howard Johnson for third place on the club's all-time home run list with a solo shot in the fourth inning. It was his 192nd. Strawberry is tops with 252.

"It's nice to be able to drive in runs and score runs," Wright said. "That's what I'm supposed to do, being in the middle of the lineup."

Wright said he was unaware of the walks record and the home run mark. "I've said it from day one -- I don't consider myself a home run hitter. I want to be able to drive runs in, hit doubles and go gap-to-gap. Ideally, that's the type of hitter that I'm working toward trying to be."

Wright went into Friday batting .361 with a .453 on-base percentage, both second in the majors.Closing timeBobby Parnell earned his first save of the season against the Dodgers on Thursday. But Terry Collins said Frank Francisco (strained oblique) still will be the closer when he returns from the disabled list.

"When Frankie comes back, if he's throwing like he was, that's his job," Collins said. "That's why we brought him here."Extra basesIke Davis was fined $750 and was not suspended for touching umpire Manny Gonzalez with his glove Tuesday in Chicago. Davis was ejected . . . Jason Bay (concussion) is expected to begin running this weekend, Collins said . . . Dominican shortstop German Ahmed Rosario, 16, will sign a $1.7-million bonus on Monday, according to ESPNDeportes.com . . . The Dodgers signed Cuban outfielder Yasiel Puig to a seven-year, $42-million contract.