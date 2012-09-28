David Wright helps R.A. Dickey's Cy Young chances

At times during his splendid season, the Mets failed to give R.A. Dickey much help. But with his 20th victory on the line Thursday, Dickey got plenty of support from his friends.

David Wright led the charge, drilling a three-run homer to lift the Mets to a 6-5 victory over the Pirates.

"We've had our struggles in the second half, but he's been about as steady as he can be," Wright said. "To win 20 games, especially with the way offensively we played a lot of the second half, that says a lot."

At 20-6, Dickey has given himself a chance to become the team's first Cy Young Award winner since Dwight Gooden in 1985. The Nationals' Gio Gonzalez earned his 21st victory Thursday night.

With so much at stake for Dickey, Wright made sure that run production would not be a problem in the Mets' final home game of the season. Wright improved to 13-for-17 with three homers off Pirates starter Kevin Correia.

After singling in the fourth, Wright followed with his three-run blast in the fifth, his 21st homer of the season. One night after passing Ed Kranepool on the franchise's all-time hits list, Wright helped Dickey to a milestone of his own, giving the Mets a 6-3 lead.

The Mets hope 20 wins, a 2.69 ERA and 222 strikeouts in 227 2/3 innings will be good enough to bring a Cy Young Award to Dickey, who will start one more game, against Miami.

"To win 20 on a club with struggles is pretty big, especially during the times we weren't hitting, he was still winning games," Terry Collins said after the Mets improved to 72-84 to the Nationals' 95-61. "No disrespect to Gio, he's a great pitcher, but they're 25 games over .500 and we're not."