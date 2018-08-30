David Wright, still on disabled list, to rejoin Mets in San Francisco

David Wright is rejoining the Mets in San Francisco to continue his rehabilitation, but there is no timetable for the team’s captain to be activated, a baseball source said Thursday.

"Day-to-day reassessment," the source said of Wright, who remains on the disabled list and will work with the club’s trainers as the Mets continue a road trip that includes three games with the Giants and concludes next week in Los Angeles against the Dodgers.

Wright, 35, has not appeared in a major-league game since May 27, 2016, after neck, shoulder and back surgeries.

Earlier this week, the Mets transferred Wright’s minor-league rehab assignment to Triple-A Las Vegas. He played in two games and was 1-for-9. Wright hit .171 (7-for-41) with one double, two RBIs, four runs scored, two walks, 10 strikeouts and a .209 OBP over 12 minor-league rehabilitation games between Class A St. Lucie and Las Vegas.

Assistant general manager John Ricco on Tuesday cast doubt on Wright ’s return to the majors this season, saying “it’s unrealistic to think he’d be activated any time soon."

Ricco said Wright has failed to reach several benchmarks pertaining to “pretty much everything” with his rehab.

The Mets recouped a reported 75 percent of Wright’s $20-million salary through an insurance policy. Wright is scheduled to earn $3.21 million for September. If he does not come off the DL, the Mets would recoup $2.41 million of that sum through insurance.

Wright has two years remaining on his contract. He is owed $15 million in 2019 and $12 million in 2020.

When asked by SNY's Andy Martino on Wednesday night if he expected to play again this season, Wright said, "The simple answer to that is yes."

Wright's 20-day rehab window ends Friday, and the minor-league season ends Monday. Major-league rosters expand to 40 players Saturday.

MLB rules stipulate that if a player has a full 20-day rehab assignment, he must be activated or have a new injury. Wright was scheduled to be off Thursday after playing consecutive days, and he’s not ready to be active, hence the shift to San Francisco.

With Tim Healey and David Lennon