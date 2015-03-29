Dillon Gee not a lock for fifth starter

The Mets haven't traded Dillon Gee, but they're not in any hurry to put him in the rotation, either.

Gee returned to a starting role when Zack Wheeler was lost to Tommy John surgery, with the assumption that he would take over the fifth spot once the regular season began. But after Sunday's seven-inning start, Gee said the Mets still have not told him of their plans.

Manager Terry Collins suggested that Rafael Montero, who will start Monday against the Marlins, still is in contention for the spot. "We're going to wait a while," Collins said.

When spring training began, Gee was basically the sixth starter, and he was forced to adjust to an undefined role in the bullpen. Wheeler's season-ending injury was a bad break for the Mets but seemed to work in Gee's favor.

That's not the case, however. Or at least not yet. With so many bullpen questions -- Vic Black's shoulder, Bobby Parnell's rehab -- the Mets are kicking around a number of options to patch those holes, and Gee or Montero figure into that equation.

Last week, pitching coach Dan Warthen expressed doubt that Montero could handle a crucial relief assignment at this stage of his development. Gee would prefer to be a starter, but he has significantly more major-league experience than Montero, and that could weigh into the decision.

Gee allowed only two runs in seven innings Sunday. He gave up seven hits, walked three and struck out three.

When asked when the Mets might tell him something, he shrugged. "I guess the day I'm supposed to pitch," he said.

Extra bases

Daniel Murphy again was limited to being a designated hitter in a minor-league game as the Mets continue to evaluate Matt Reynolds and Danny Muno for the Opening Day second-base assignment. Reynolds was 1-for-4 and Muno is expected to start Monday . . . Parnell threw 16 pitches in one inning in a minor-league game Sunday.