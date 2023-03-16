Mets closer Edwin Diaz injured patellar tendon at WBC, will have surgery

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – Edwin Diaz’s WBC celebration injury was as bad as it looked.

Diaz, the Mets closer, will likely miss the entire season after he suffered a “full-thickness tear” of the patellar tendon in his right knee during Puerto Rico’s on-field celebration after a World Baseball Classic victory over the Dominican Republic in Miami on Wednesday night.

Mets general manager Billy Eppler made the announcement at Clover Park on Thursday. Eppler said Diaz was going to have surgery on Thursday afternoon at the Hospital for Special Surgery Florida in West Palm Beach.

Eppler said the “general” timeline for recovery from this type of injury and surgery is eight months. That would take Diaz to mid-November.

"Edwin Diaz is a great human being and a fierce competitor," Mets owner Steve Cohen tweeted on Thursday afternoon. "All of us at the Mets are shaken but determined to sustain our quest for a great season. We wish Edwin a speedy recovery.”

The diagnosis was not shocking to Mets fans who feared the worst when they saw video of Diaz being taken off on a wheelchair.

Eppler said he wasn’t sure exactly how or when Diaz was injured during the scrum after Diaz recorded the final out of the victory that earned Puerto Rico a spot in the WBC quarterfinals.

“I don't know specifics,” Eppler said. “I've heard a couple of different stories, but just kind of dealing more with our doctors and debriefing Steve and Alex Cohen, talking to Edwin, taking to coaches.”

Eppler said he was told the injury occurs “when you get excessive load put on your knee.”

As far as the timeline for Diaz’s return, spring training 2024 is the most likely outcome, though there is a small chance Diaz could return late this season.

“As far as a general timeline, we can't really give specifics,” Eppler said. “It depends on what they see when they go in for the surgery and then what the days after look like, so I'm just going to give a general timeline for a surgery like this is about eight months. There are instances where athletes come back earlier, more around the six-month mark, but those are a little bit more of the exception than the rule. And so, in this case, we won't update Edwin's timeline for a while.”

What’s infuriating for Mets fans is that Diaz – the best closer in baseball who in the offseason signed a five-year, $102-million contract to remain in Flushing – was injured while participating in a tournament that has nothing to do with the Mets’ hopes of winning a World Series.

If the Mets feel the same way, Eppler didn’t share that. All he would say is that the club only has limited rights to stop a player from playing in the WBC, as the Mets did when outfielder Starling Marte wanted to go and the Mets were able to veto that because Marte had double groin surgery in the offseason.

As to the larger issue of whether the risk of injury during the WBC is worth it, Eppler did not comment.

The Mets have to figure out how to replace Diaz, the All-Star closer who was 3-1 with a 1.31 ERA, 32 saves and 118 strikeouts in 62 innings last season.

David Robertson has extensive closing experience (157 saves). Adam Ottavino (who is playing with Team USA in the WBC) had three saves last season.

“I didn’t know how bad it was [Wednesday] night. Now we know,” Robertson said. “It’s unfortunate. Accidents happen.”

But the Mets were already thin in the back of the bullpen after injuries to hopefuls such as Sam Coonrod and Bryce Montes de Oca. Eppler likely will take a look at free-agent veterans such as Zack Britton, and a new closer could always be imported via trade during the season, especially since money seems to be no barrier in the Cohen era.

For now, though, the Mets are trying to pick up the pieces after losing one of the keys to their recent success in such a devastating manner.

Diaz is “to nobody’s surprise . . . in great spirits, actually,” Eppler said. “He is a resilient human being. That's why he is the closer he is. Doesn't get rattled. [Wednesday] night, when he talked to me on the phone, he's like, ‘Don't worry, this is going to be fine. I'm fine. Doesn't hurt.’ That's just the guy, that's the athlete we've come to love."

The Mets have six major league players remaining in the WBC: Ottavino, Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil (USA), Eduardo Escobar and Omar Narvaez (Venezuela) and Francisco Lindor (Puerto Rico). The tournament ends on Tuesday.

Mets lefty reliever Brooks Raley withdrew from the WBC after he pulled a hamstring preparing for the tournament with Team USA. Raley, who is back with the Mets, is uncertain for Opening Day.

Brandon Nimmo, who injured a hamstring playing for Team Italy in the 2017 WBC and declined to go this year, said of Diaz: “Obviously, when I saw him on the ground, I thought, ‘Oh, no, no, no. This can’t be happening.’ ”

It happened.