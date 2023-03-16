Edwin Diaz's knee injury a sad trombone for Mets and WBC

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Edwin Diaz could have suffered a freakish knee injury doing almost anything this time of year.

Walking his dog. Putting groceries in the trunk. Tying his shoelaces.

Maybe even closing a Grapefruit League game for the Mets.

But somehow, the harrowing scene that unfolded Wednesday night at loanDepot Park, with Diaz crumpled on the artificial turf, his Puerto Rico teammates in shocked disbelief, made this unfortunate incident just a little bit worse.

And that’s not meant to be a knock against the World Baseball Classic, which is baseball’s attempt to capitalize on a World Cup-type fervor for a sport with limited international appeal beyond a handful of core nations. It’s a fun event, and this year’s collection of All-Star rosters, the best-ever, was a coup for MLB.

As a concept, the WBC is a great idea.

The darker reality, however, is what happened to Diaz, and the impact of that can’t be tossed aside as a bizarre accident that could have taken place anywhere this time of year. The fact is that Diaz wasn’t hurt just anywhere -- his knee buckled as he was swamped by exuberant teammates celebrating Puerto Rico’s huge 5-2 victory over the Dominican Republic.

And MLB can’t outrun the brutal optics of that scene, nor the terrible toll on Diaz, the Mets and really, the upcoming regular season, which now will proceed without the sport’s most electrifying closer from a year ago. That’s a big price to pay, and why more players -- and certainly teams -- are likely to re-evaluate their participation in the years ahead.

The WBC puts these players and teams in a rough spot, trying to balance the pull of playing for their country, a deeply meaningful experience for many, with the obligation of doing their highly paid job for the next six to seven months. These are not mutually exclusive roles. The majority of these players -- fingers crossed -- will return to their clubs intact and ready to go for Opening Day.

But the Diaz incident is particularly crushing, on a number of different levels, not the least of which is his arduous climb from Flushing pariah to beloved closer -- serenaded by trumpets, no less -- that just cashed in for a record five-year, $102 million deal this past November. You could say it’s lucky in a way for Diaz that this didn’t occur as he was entering his walk year, but him already being set up financially is almost beside the point.

For Diaz, who is scheduled to undergo imaging tests Thursday morning to gauge the severity of the knee injury, he certainly understood the risk, even though no one could have ever imagined Wednesday night’s surreal scene. Diaz had just struck out the side to punch Puerto Rico’s ticket to the WBC quarterfinals, his teammates rushed the mound, and he briefly was jumping around in the scrum before suddenly collapsing.

Edwin Díaz injured himself in Puerto Rico's celebrations and was taken off the field in a wheelchair



(via @MLBONFOX) pic.twitter.com/llEO8qviAj — SNY (@SNYtv) March 16, 2023

From there, it was a horror show. With Diaz sprawled out on the turf, players waved to the dugout for medical help. When Diaz couldn’t limp off the field with help, two teammates tried to carry him, each holding up a leg, but he instantly waved them off, apparently in too much pain. Finally, Diaz was placed in a wheelchair, tears streaming down his face. His fellow Met, Francisco Lindor, was on one knee, head in his hands.

Lindor’s despair was certainly shared among greater Metsville, as this winter’s World Series dreams were dented by a spring nightmare that some would argue could have been avoided. The Diaz incident is precisely why Max Scherzer and Brandon Nimmo passed on going to the WBC, the latter signing a new free-agent deal -- just like Diaz -- for nine years and $162 million.

“That’s my most important thing right now, the Mets,” Nimmo explained. “I want to win a World Series. Maybe that makes me a bad person, but I’d rather win a World Series than a WBC."

Mets owner Steve Cohen spent over $482 million this offseason on free agents, including Diaz, in raising MLB’s highest payroll to $374 million -- nearly $100 million more than the second-place Yankees. Maybe Cohen can’t straight-out buy a title, but that wasn’t going to stop him from trying, and locking up Diaz -- two days after last October’s World Series ended -- was a massive piece to that championship puzzle.

The freakish nature of Diaz’s injury is no consolation, to either Cohen or his now-deflated fan base, which had been anxiously counting the minutes to Opening Day. To say nothing of Diaz’s own personal anguish. Aside from his incredible talent, Diaz has been a stand-up guy and is well-respected in every clubhouse he’s been in. He’s been a tremendous asset for the Mets, and now it appears Diaz is going to be out for an extended period.

That’s a massive L to take in mid-March, when games don’t technically count, whether it’s spring training or the WBC.